Walt Disney World Announces Holiday Event Dates

From November 7 to December 21, Walt Disney World Resort will transform into a winter wonderland as festive separately ticketed holiday celebrations return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can look forward to the return of the chic Disney Jollywood Nights and the beloved Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, with tickets for both holiday events going on sale this month. With new offerings, themed décor, special entertainment and exclusive party merchandise, there is something for the whole family to enjoy, no matter what festive event they attend!

Disney Jollywood Nights

For its third year, Hollywood glamour meets holiday cheer at Disney Jollywood Nights. This separately ticketed event returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for 13 nights from November 8 to December 22. Guests can enjoy 5 hours of festive fun, as the event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New for 2025, guests will be able to enter as early as 5:30 p.m.

This year, two new stage shows at Hollywood Studios have joined the event lineup: “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” and “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.” Returning entertainment includes the “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” nighttime spectacular and “Glisten!” Ice skating show, along with various themed character experiences such as the new Pixar Disco and more! The lively event will feature over 20 character appearances, with returning characters like Phineas and Ferb, Max Goof as Powerline, along with new additions including Miguel from Disney Pixar’s “Coco.” It’s a night for glitter and glam, giving guests the perfect chance to wear their holiday best! Stay tuned for further updates and surprises as the event draws closer.

Dates:

November: 8, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29

December: 1, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 22

Ticket Sales:

July 16: On sale for guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

July 22: On sale for the general public.

For more information on Disney Jollywood Nights, check out Disney Parks Blog.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is the place to be for a yuletide extravaganza! This separately ticketed event will run for 24 select nights from November 7 to December 21. Returning entertainment includes “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade,” “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” and “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration stage show. Guests can enjoy complimentary Christmas cookies, hot cocoa, seasonal décor and experience classic holiday fun for the whole family.

New for 2025:

Nightmare Before Christmas fans will have the chance to greet Jack Skellington and Sally in their new festive outfits.

Minnie Mouse will join Mickey Mouse for greetings at Town Square Theater.

Anna and Elsa will return for greetings in their holidays attire.

Dates:

November: 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 30

December: 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21

Ticket Sales:

July 16: On sale for guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

July 22: On sale for the general public.

For more details on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, check out Disney Parks Blog.

For more holiday information at Walt Disney World Resort, visit DisneyWorld.com/Holidays.