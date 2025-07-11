Air Canada Further Expands its Latin America Network

Air Canada has announced it is further expanding its winter 2025-26 network by resuming non-stop service to Lima, Peru with twice weekly flights from both Montreal and Toronto. The airline is also adding three new routes to Central America and Mexico including, Montreal-Belize, Toronto-Puerto Escondido*, and Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit*, building on its recent Latin America expansion announcement. Flights are now available for sale at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres, and via travel agents.

“Air Canada is further diversifying its global network this winter under its New Frontiers Strategy by capitalizing on strong leisure demand to sought-after vacation destinations in South and Central America and in Mexico’s Oaxaca and Pacific coast areas. Our new flights are designed to provide easy connections for both Canadian and European travellers, as well as to take advantage of cargo opportunities in the region,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

“Customers will have even more compelling choices when planning vacation travel this winter. From Peru’s rich history and archaeological ruins, the legendary Belize Barrier Reef, or Mexico’s vibrant and rapidly emerging hidden gem vacation spots, Air Canada is proud to bring new and exciting destinations for our customers to explore. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our award-winning airline soon,” concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada’s newest Mexico routes are opening doors to some of the country’s buzzworthy and under the radar vacation destinations. Puerto Escondido, nestled along Oaxaca’s stunning Pacific coast, is a laid-back surf haven renowned for its golden beaches and extraordinary waves. With new direct flights from Toronto, this bohemian paradise will now be within easy reach for Canadian travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path charm.

On Mexico’s western coast, Air Canada’s new Vancouver-Tepic, Riviera Nayarit service opens a fresh gateway to the Riviera Nayarit—timed perfectly with the completion of a new highway linking Tepic to Puerto Vallarta in October 2025. Oceanfront gems such as artistic San Pancho, surf-friendly Sayulita, and upscale Punta Mita will be within a convenient 30-minute to one-hour drive from Tepic’s airport. This new route offers travellers an alternative point of access to explore the vibrant landscapes, pristine beaches, and rich cultural tapestry that make Nayarit one of Mexico’s most captivating regions.

This winter, Air Canada will offer over 80,000 weekly seats on more than 55 daily flights to 52 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, representing the greatest number of sun destinations the airline has served.