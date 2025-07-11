Oceania Cruises® Takes Delivery of Eighth Luxury Ship, Oceania Allura™

Oceania Cruises®, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, has taken delivery of Oceania Allura™, its eighth elegant boutique ship.

The 1,200-guest Oceania Allura, built at the world-renowned Fincantieri Shipyard in Genoa, is the second ship in Oceania Cruises’ Allura Class and heralds the evolution of Oceania Cruises’ legacy of offering culinary- and destination-immersive travel experiences. Oceania Allura follows her sister ship, Oceania Vista®, which was launched to global acclaim in May 2023.

“Oceania Allura is our most innovative and luxurious ship to date. She represents our bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences. As always, at the heart of this beautiful ship is an extraordinary crew dedicated to providing exceptional cuisine, personalized, intuitive service and immersive enrichment opportunities for our guests,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Allura Culinary Highlights

“At Oceania Cruises, we put food at the heart of everything we do, and our Finest Cuisine at Sea philosophy is the north star that guides our entire company. The launch of our beautiful Oceania Allura is the springboard to our future and is the culmination of years of hard work of thousands of talented people, from the designers to the shipyard to our onboard team members,” commented Chef Alexis Quaretti, Oceania Cruises Executive Culinary Director.

Oceania Allura continues the brand’s legacy as the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line with new dining venues, new menus and revamped takes on favorite dishes. Many of the new menu items and elements debuting on Oceania Allura will also be rolled out across the fleet during the remainder of this year and into early 2026.

Among the tantalizing new offerings on board Oceania Allura is the Crêperie, a first for Oceania Cruises serving delicate authentic French crêpes, delicious Belgian and bubble waffles and decadent Italian ice cream sundaes.

Oceania Allura also sees the return of the line’s beloved signature French restaurant, Jacques, named for legendary chef Jacques Pépin, the line’s first-ever executive culinary director. This new iteration features refreshed menus that reflect a refined take on French classics like duck à l’orange with Grand Marnier, plus innovative new experiential dishes such as tableside preparation of hand-cut beef tartare.

A dozen Japanese-Peruvian dishes have joined the expansive menu at Oceania Cruises’ popular pan-Asian specialty restaurant, Red Ginger. Known as Nikkei cuisine, these exciting menu items celebrate the best of Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine and feature plates like tuna ceviche with leche de tigre; a braised short rib with lomo saltado and a miso sweet potato mousseline; and crispy soft-shell crab tempura in bao buns.

The Grand Dining Room on board Oceania Allura features more than 270 new recipes from the world-class culinary team at Oceania Cruises, led by its two resident Master Chefs of France and Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale. This staggering number of dishes includes more than 30 additions to the breakfast menu, with an all-new signature eggs Benedict section offering guests variations on the brunch favorite like eggs Benedict Florentine or eggs Benedict with smoked salmon.

The epicurean experiences on board Oceania Cruises ships extend beyond the kitchen into the art of wine and wine pairing as well as mixology. Launching with Oceania Allura is the new Gerard Bertrand Wine Pairing Luncheon, which will provide a sommelier-curated journey through the portfolio of this celebrated French winemaker, seamlessly pairing each glass with dishes that highlight the wines’ unique character.

Over The Horizon

Oceania Allura will be followed in summer 2027 by the line’s first Sonata Class vessel, Oceania Sonata™, and then by her sister ship, Oceania Arietta™ in 2029, representing the dawn of a new generation of luxury cruising. Each Sonata Class vessel will carry approximately 1,390 guests and measure approximately 86,000 gross tons.

At the delivery ceremony in Genoa, Montague announced that two further Sonata Class ships will join the fleet. The vessels, previously ordered as options for Oceania Cruises, have now been confirmed for delivery1 in 2032 and 2035, respectively.

“I am delighted to confirm we will be adding two more Sonata Class vessels to our fleet. We are proud to continue our legacy of innovation alongside Fincantieri, our shipbuilding partner for close to 20 years. These four Sonata Class ships will herald the next stage in the evolution of the Oceania Cruises brand of exceptional small-ship luxury experiences,” said Montague.

About Oceania Allura

At 804 feet (246 meters) long and more than 68,000 gross tons with capacity for 1,200 guests at double occupancy, Oceania Allura offers a best-in-class staff to guest with two staff members for every three guests.

Oceania Allura features an unrivaled one chef for every eight guests and half of the ship’s crew are dedicated to culinary operations.

Oceania Allura boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, which measure more than 290 square feet.

The Library on board Oceania Allura is in a stunning new location near the Horizons Lounge on Deck 14. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass walls that offer sweeping sea views, the space is thoughtfully designed for quiet retreat and reflection. Evoking the feel of a modern equestrian estate den, it features plush oversized chairs, warm residential furnishings and curated literary selections.

Steps from the Library is the all-new LYNC Digital Center. This venue, powered by high-speed Starlink® WiFi, offers complimentary classes designed for all skill levels, covering everything from social media basics and smartphone photography to videography and photo editing. Led by expert Digital Concierges, small-group sessions provide guests with personalized tips and hands-on guidance, making it easy and fun to improve their digital storytelling.

The inaugural season of Oceania Allura includes 26 voyages that span 92 destinations, including the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Canada and New England. The ship’s maiden voyage departs from Trieste, Italy, bound for Athens, Greece, on July 18, 2025.

Showcasing the line’s dedication to the culinary arts and defying convention, Oceania Allura will be christened by a group of Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chefs alumni at a glittering ceremony in Miami in mid-November 2025.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, or speak with a professional travel advisor.