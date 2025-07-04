Introducing Huntermoss

Pioneers of ultra-luxury experiential travel, Ultimate Driving Tours, has officially rebranded as HunterMoss, marking a new chapter in the company’s 18-year evolution. The powerful new rebrand aligns with a hugely significant expansion as it prepares to launch into its most dynamic market yet: the United States.

Founded in 2008, HunterMoss designs illuminating and emotionally rich travel experiences for discerning guests seeking something more. Meticulously curated group itineraries and bespoke self-guided drive tours invite guests to reconnect and collect stories worth sharing – whether behind the wheel of a world-class supercar or immersed in the culture, cuisine and landscapes in some of the world’s most beautiful regions.

The new name reflects the inspirational journey of Co-Founders Julie Hunter and Anthony Moss, who have continuously evolved the brand since its inception, creating a concept that transcends conventional travel. Over the years, Hunter and Moss have curated and personally hosted hundreds of events for more than 1,500 guests worldwide.

“We’re so excited to step into this new chapter as HunterMoss – a name that reflects our evolution”, says Julie Hunter, Co-Founder of HunterMoss. “What began as small group driving tours has grown into something far more personal: tailor-made journeys that embody a lifestyle of exclusivity, discovery and refinement.”

Co-Founder, Anthony Moss adds “The cars are no longer the star, but the signature – connecting exceptional destinations and experiences with effortless ease. At its heart, HunterMoss is about sharing the finer things in life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DESTINATIONS

From Summer 2025, HunterMoss will be debuting a series of luxury supercar weekend vacations and corporate incentivesthrough America’s most iconic landscapes – from the East Coast to the West.

Guided by a pre-emptive approach to hospitality, the journeys will deliver enriching travel experiences for discerning guests, framed by elite stays, memorable gastronomic experiences and curated local activities.

At the helm of the USA experiences is Paul Hanzel, appointed General Manager of North America. Driven by a philosophy that champions meticulous attention to detail, meaningful gestures, and seamless service, Paul combines his creative vision with deep-rooted knowledge and personal connection to the American landscape.