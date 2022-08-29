Waldorf Astoria opens in Kuwait

Earlier this month, Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts opened a new property in Kuwait City.

Guests visiting the 200-key Waldorf Astoria Kuwait will witness traditional brand elements such as the iconic Waldorf Astoria Clock, adapted to reflect Kuwait’s cultural heritage, as well as The Library and Peacock Alley.

Guests staying in the Ikaros Club rooms, Ikaros Club suites, Presidential suites or the Royal suite get exclusive access to The Ikaros Club. The Ikaros Club offers special dining options, access to The Library and business centre, as well as a private meeting room with personalised service. Additionally, Waldorf Astoria’s Personal Concierge service is available to all guests.

Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination, it is located a 15-minute drive away from Kuwait International airport.

ADVERTISEMENT



The property has several dining options. Opening this autumn, Roka is a Japanese robatayaki restaurant, while the property’s signature restaurant, Ava, serves Mediterranean cuisine. The Parisian-influenced Peacock Alley serves as a space for informal gatherings where guests can enjoy specialty coffees or experience the Waldorf Astoria’s signature Afternoon Tea. Paying homage to the original Waldorf Astoria in New York, is the elaborately adorned Peacock Alley restaurant.

Oxio Pool and Lounge is where guests can enjoy lighter fare including salads, sandwiches and homemade gelatos. At night, the venue transforms into Kubbar Poolside Restaurant, named after Kuwait’s Kober Island.

Launching later this year, is an expansive 1,260 sqm Waldorf Astoria Spa that offers a Private suite, complete with an arrival lounge, well-appointed bathroom, steam room hammam, spa bath and double treatment zone.

As a destination for business travellers, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait offers a meeting and event spaces, including a Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 720 guests and five fully-equipped meeting rooms too.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is owned by real estate developer Mabanee. The latest opening joins two Hilton properties currently operating in Kuwait, Hilton Kuwait Resort and Hilton Garden Inn Kuwait.

“We are very excited to be expanding our portfolio in Kuwait to include the iconic Waldorf Astoria, which brings an elevated luxury guest experience to the country,” said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Hilton. “Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is Hilton’s third property in the country and brings a trusted brand to a community of discerning travellers who expect the highest levels of service.”