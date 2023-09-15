Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi Unites Iconic Chefs for Six Hands Dinner

The Ledge by Dave Pynt at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is delighted to present a Six-Hands Dinner on 23 September 2023 from 7pm with renowned chefs Dave Pynt, Prateek Sadhu and Ivan Alvarez.

The three chefs will work together to deliver a remarkable interactive meal encompassing their three distinctive cuisines and culinary styles.

Chef Dave Pynt, the culinary mastermind behind Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends in Singapore, is renowned for his pioneering work in open-flame techniques and whole-animal cooking. He has brought his signature style to Waldorf-Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi at The Ledge by Dave Pynt, where he combines the simplicity of grilling with complex flavours for a much-loved modern Australian barbecue experience in the Maldives perfect for a leisurely poolside lunch, or intimate evening dining experience where the bar and grill come to life.

After working at Thomas Keller’s legendary Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry and Rene Redzepi’s three-Michelin-starred and perma-award-winning “world’s best restaurant” Noma in Copenhagen, Chef Prateek Sadhu won acclaim for his unique cooking style at Masque, one of India’s most innovative and ingredient-forward fine-dining restaurants, where his ability to bring together familiar flavours with complex cooking techniques captured diners’ imagination. Guests at the six-hands dinner can look forward to discovering how this groundbreaking chef collaborates with his two peers to create dishes featuring hyperlocal ingredients and regional flavours.

The final critical ingredient in the dinner’s unique combination of talented culinary personalities is Chef Ivan Alvarez, who brings a reputation for unexpected and surprising avant-garde creations to the evening. Guests can expect the unexpected as Chef Alvarez brings his background in molecular gastronomy and a penchant for pushing boundaries to the table alongside Chef Pynt and Chef Sadhu.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit waldorfastoriamaldives.com

or call +960-400-0300.

