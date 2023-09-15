Win Big During The Galleria’s “A Decade of Luxury” Celebrations

Abu Dhabi’s distinguished lifestyle destination The Galleria Al Maryah Island is proud to commemorate a significant milestone in redefining luxury experiences. Celebrating “A Decade of Luxury” since its inauguration, The Galleria is rewarding guests with the opportunity to win a share of an incredible AED 1 million gift card giveaway.

From 14 September to 31 October 2023, guests can combine their receipts to make up AED 500 or more after which they qualify to place their name in the prize draw.

Every day, multiple winners will be selected at random with each walking away with a gift card worth AED 10,000. With 100 winners to be announced, the grand total of gift cards will add up to an incredible AED 1,000,000. The Galleria gift card will empower winners to embark on a shopping and dining spree of their choice, unlocking a world of luxury and style.

The Galleria has an extensive array of exclusive concepts across fashion, dining, entertainment, homeware, beauty and more, creating an unparalleled experience for guests. In commemoration of an extraordinary decade of luxury, brands including Hermès, Chanel, Dior and Cartier are complemented by dining options including Zuma, COYA, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Nusr-Et, while experiences like National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, Zero Latency and the newly opened Game Over Escape Rooms provide unique and diverse options for residents and visitors to the UAE capital.

To take part in the AED 1,000,000 gift card giveaway, guests can just scan and upload their receipts totalling AED 500 or more at www.winatthegalleria.com between now and 31 October to be in with a chance to win.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s A Decade of Luxury celebrations, please visit www.thegalleria.ae.