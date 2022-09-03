W Hotels today announced the opening of W Costa Navarino.

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of W Costa Navarino. The highly anticipated Greek debut brings a vibrant and creative energy to Navarino Waterfront, the newest integrated resort area of Costa Navarino in the Mediterranean

The new W Escape is set within a scenic 13-hectare site, along a 450-metre-long sandy beach, overlooking the protected and historic Bay of Navarino. Exclusively welcoming adults and young adults over 12 years old, W Costa Navarino introduces a place that fosters creativity, individuality, and freedom of expression.

“W Hotels ignites a renewed sense of curiosity in Greece with the launch of W Costa Navarino”, said Candice D’ Cruz, Vice President – Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “The inimitable setting of Costa Navarino with its unspoiled Mediterranean landscape, natural beauty and free-spirited attitude is the perfect environment to bring to life our first W Escape in Greece. Pushing the boundaries with its forward-thinking approach to luxury, W Costa Navarino will further invigorate this pristine destination on the Grecian coast.”

LOCAL AUTHENTICITY MEETS MODERNITY IN REFINED DESIGN

With architectural design led by renowned Greek architects Tombazis and Associates, W Costa Navarino takes inspiration from the region’s traditional architecture with cobbled paths, monolithic building and stone towers creating the feeling of a Greek coastal village. Using local materials, Costa Navarino’s dedication to sustainable practices is reflected in the hotel’s timeless design, unified within lush indigenous greenery and planted roofs overlooking the sea.

All guestroom, suite and villa interiors celebrate the heritage of Greek artisans with a palette of neutral tones which are occasionally met with pops of colour. Infused with the unexpected, thoughtful design elements of W Hotels, the interior design across the resort including the public areas and the culinary square – Platía – was led by London-based and globally focused studio MKV Design. Modern yet refined interpretations of traditional craftsmanship can be seen through the lighting and flooring, referencing the time-honoured Greek basket weavers and leather chairs that offer a contemporary interpretation of regional saddler’s art.

The unique architectural design of the destination beach club Parelía as well as the Platía, were designed by Tombazis and Athens-based K-Studio, with the latter also leading interiors at Parelía. Moreover, the interior design at the sunset restaurant and bar Between, was created by Interior Design Laboratorium. Inspired by the local area and Greek heritage, the custom-designed W totem was crafted with reclaimed wood collected from old fishing boats, representing the notion of seafaring.

SETTING THE TONE, A MUSIC AND ARTISTIC HUB

The passionate personality of W Hotels comes to life through the artistic and musical edge across the lush grounds. With its original music programming, guests at W Costa Navarino can enjoy a diverse, genre-defying programme including funky house, hot disco, afro-house, tribal and neo-soul. The Escape is set to host international and local DJs and musicians each season, such as Alex Nude and Valeron & Band, to complement its roster of resident DJs including Ukrainian Rie Kiriiaka, Greek-Colombian DJ Montana Cruz and Greece’s own Vasilis Georgakopoulos.

W Costa Navarino ignites curiosity with contemporary art throughout the hotel, intended to provoke conversation among guests. The artwork curation is led by visual artist and curator Poka-Yio and a team of young artists by the Athens School of Fine Arts LAB12. It is closely linked to notions of inclusiveness and culture, aiming to have a deeper purpose and act as a means to explore and escape, surprise and challenge and ultimately contribute to what W Costa Navarino represents – a different hospitality experience.

BEACH FRONT DINING AND MIXOLOGY

W Costa Navarino is home to a number of culinary points, ensuring that – whatever the mood and whatever the hour – guests will have something that promises to please the palate.

W Lounge, at the heart of the Escape, offers a globally inspired menu alongside a range of palate cleansing spritzers, aperitifs and locally inspired, eco-conscious cocktails. Open all day, W Lounge is the perfect spot to dine, relax and take in the surrounding natural beauty and awe-inspiring sunsets.

Platía is a playful spin on the traditional Greek food market and is a destination for breakfast, daytime coffees, or a relaxed group dinner in the evening. The space evokes the informal buzz and energy of a marketplace with four separate “grab & go” outlets. The Café celebrates coffee culture with daily ground coffee selection and a roastery serving all specialty varieties, in addition to fresh juices and snacks throughout the day. For light bites and local delicacies, the Deli Store offers a selection of cold cuts of meat, cheese and regional specialities; the Bakery serves home-made daily baked indulgences, while the Cookery presents an open-style kitchen for morning breakfast and plays host to visiting chefs and pop-up concepts.

With a menu concept based on raw food, Between will offer cocktails and light dinner bites that celebrate the purity of flavour and aroma found in the natural form of ingredients – including oysters, clams, and premium caviar. Accompanied by live DJ sets and a cocktail menu focused on seasonality and simplicity, the aptly named Between will be the ideal setting for sipping a craft cocktail as the sun dips below the horizon.

The destination beach club is set to be the social hot spot of W Costa Navarino. Its name Parelía combines the Greek word ‘parea’, meaning friends socialising, with ‘paralia’, meaning beach. Created to encourage spontaneous moments of fun, the beach club will serve contemporary Greek Mediterranean cuisine, focusing on delectable sharing dishes accompanied by unexpected cocktail collisions. With DJs playing a mix of genres from Electro House to NuJazz and Fusion and live music throughout the day, Parelía naturally evolves from a casual beach mood for swimming and unwinding, to a high-energy venue for late night fun, dancing and partying by the sea.

FIT BY THE SEA

The WET Deck features a breath-taking infinity pool with views across the crystalline Ionian Sea and beyond, along with plenty of space to relax in the sun after a swim.

The AWAY® Spa offers an extensive menu of treatments to balance guests’ energy while FIT gym has a 25m outdoor heated swimming pool and the latest gym equipment for guests wanting to maintain their fitness routine at leisure. W Costa Navarino will also offer a programme of workout classes and wellness experiences designed for any fitness level, including beach boot camp classes, ‘Kalimera’ yoga sessions, ‘5 Rhythms’ dance movement meditation practice and beach power Pilates.

“W Costa Navarino celebrates a unique blend of energies immersed in a naturally beautiful setting. The new vibrant resort combines traditional elements from the Messinian culture with the unmistakable character and unique vibe for which W Hotels are known. From the thoughtfully refined and locally inspired design, with a strong focus on art to, diverse and energetic programming, W Costa Navarino is ready to make a mark in the Mediterranean hospitality scene,” said Nassos Papazoglou, General Manager of W Costa Navarino.