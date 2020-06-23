Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah reopens in Dubai

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has reopened today to welcome residents and tourists in time for summer.

The move comes as authorities in the United Arab Emirates prepare to reopen borders to international travellers on July 7th.

In line with a recent world-wide initiative from the company, Hilton CleanStay, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah will deliver the greatest standards of cleanliness to ensure guests receive a spectacular and safe visit.

Commenting on the reopening, David Wilson, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, said: “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to our hotel.

“Our priority is to ensure both guests and staff feel protected at all times, and we have spent weeks sanitising every part of the hotel and training our team on the Hilton CleanStay guidelines in order to comply with global standards whilst creating a comfortable environment for our visitors.”

“With a spectacular 200 metre private beach, expansive pool and garden area and 68 large suites perfect for family stays, we are offering the ideal place for guests to escape and enjoy their own private oasis while soaking up our world-class service.”

Belonging to the portfolio of Waldorf Astoria, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is offering a holistic cleanliness and disinfection programme leveraging trusted experts in health and hygiene.

This includes various elements to keep guests safe such as: the Hilton CleanStay room seal placed on the guest room door, indicating the room hasn’t been accessed since it was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected; increased cleaning and disinfection in all areas of the hotel multiple times a day with the use of new technologies like electrostatic sprayers with disinfecting mist; hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting wipes available at primary entrances and in key high traffic areas; and physical distancing measures in place throughout the resort.