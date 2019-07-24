W Dubai – the Palm to host Wake Up Call in October

W Hotels Worldwide has announced that Wake Up Call will be held from October 10th-12th at W Dubai – the Palm.

Designed to reward loyal members of Marriot Bonvoy with insider access to the brand’s long-standing passion for music, the music festival series takes the experience off the fields and onto fabulous hotel grounds.

Room key and ticket holders can check in and check out performances throughout the hotel – from Wet deck DJ parties to main stage live sets – by some of the hottest acts in music today.

The line-up includes live dance phenomenon Rüfüs Du Sol, Rita Ora and a special DJ set by Disclosure.

It’s all access (and perhaps a bit of excess) for a fun-filled weekend in the sun.

“Wake Up Call has raised the volume on the festival circuit,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide.

“Festival goers don’t necessarily want to sleep in a field, line-up for a portable toilet or sample the standard festival fast food.

“Our guests want all the playful luxuries of a W Hotel stay while they enjoy incredible artists and an authentic festival vibe.

“Wake Up Call offers just that.

“It’s a truly unforgettable experience that we are excited to bring to our newest hotel in the Middle East, W Dubai – The Palm.”

In true W fashion, Wake Up Call at W Dubai – the Palm provides every opportunity for playful luxe indulgence – including an all-star culinary line-up that rivals the weekend’s on-stage talent.

Not your standard festival fare, Wake Up Call will offer world-class dishes from Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito and Akira Back’s rooftop namesake restaurant, plus a brunch spread decadent enough to cure the aftermath of any non-stop night (or three).

Located on the Palm Jumeirah, the largest man-made island in the world and one of Dubai’s most iconic attractions, W Dubai – the Palm provides a stunning setting for a festival experience like no other.

Poolside sets, main stage acts on the beach and rooftop rhythms at sunset will keep the whole property bumping day and night – an unforgettable experience only a W Hotels music festival can provide.