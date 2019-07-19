dusitD2 Nairobi reopens following terror attack

dusitD2 Nairobi will reopen today following six months of renovation.

The hotel was closed following a terror attack in January which left more than a dozen people dead.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting the local community, the upscale deluxe hotel will return to its prime location within the 14 Riverside complex.

The complex itself is now fully operational following the January incident.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented to bolster the internationally certified systems and procedures the complex already has in place.

dusitD2 Nairobi has enhanced its business offering by adding a new range of meeting rooms equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment.

The hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant, SOKO, has been redesigned to include an open kitchen and live cooking stations, while DFit fitness centre has been fully refitted with new top-of-the-range gym equipment.

“Over the past five years, dusitD2 Nairobi has welcomed leisure and business travellers from all corners of the globe and established itself as one of the leading international hotels in the city,” said Michael Metaxas, general manager, dusitD2 Nairobi.

“We now look forward to reaffirming that position through our unwavering commitment to service excellence, our new range of impressive dining and meetings experiences, plus the fresh new look and feel throughout the property.”