Indian Hotels Company partners with Les Roches to nurture hospitality talent

Indian Hotels Company and Swiss institution Les Roches Global Hospitality Education are joining forces.

The duo will seek to address the prevalent skills gap and prepare the next generation of leaders to support the growth of the travel and tourism industry in India.

“With its natural beauty and cultural attractions, rich diversity and a unique tradition of hospitality, India is already a popular travel destination.

“We look back on a long-standing presence in India and are thrilled to associate Les Roches’ Swiss model of education with IHCL, developing the necessary skills and promoting the career opportunities in the hospitality industry,” commented Christine Demen Meier, managing director of Les Roches.

A dedicated initiative titled ‘The Next General Manager of India’ aimed at young hospitality professionals, will award one full scholarship to study at Les Roches’ MBA in Global Hospitality Management program in Switzerland, followed by a fast track development program at an IHCL hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Les Roches will offer 50 per cent scholarships to five runners up.

Shortlisted applicants who meet the program’s admission requirements will submit a business case and compete at a final selection event in Mumbai.

“IHCL as custodian of Indian hospitality has played a responsible part in nurturing talent in the industry.

“India has a huge untapped talent pool which is waiting to be unleashed.

“With forecasts of India being an over $5 trillion economy and the robust growth of travel and tourism, there is tremendous opportunity for hospitality professionals.

“The partnership with Les Roches is one such significant step in creating global leaders of tomorrow,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL.

With an innovative curriculum that integrates business strategy, management theory and real-world problem solving, Les Roches’ MBA in Global Hospitality Management provides students with the skills and insights necessary for senior managerial positions.