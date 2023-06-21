Volaris discloses 25 A321neos

Mexican ultra-low-cost airline and all-Airbus operator Volaris has disclosed 25 A321neo from a purchase agreement signed in October 2022.

These aircraft bring Volaris total backlog to 143 A320neo Family aircraft, which will support the airline’s continuous fleet renewal and expansion, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

“These A321neos will support our long-term business viability and sustainability strategy, while moving us closer to operating an all-NEO fleet by 2028. Our 143 aircraft backlog demonstrates Volaris financial strength and will guarantee our growth in the Mexican market as well as in routes to the United States and Central America,” said Enrique Beltranena, Volaris President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The A321neo’s superior performance and efficiency will continue to drive Volaris’ network growth. As the fleet grows the airline will be well positioned to meet future demand, especially in the Mexican leisure market. We look forward to working closely with Volaris as it continues to spread its wings,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A321neo is the largest-fuselage member of Airbus’ best-selling single-aisle A320 Family. The A321neo allows operators to cover the entire market, while offering the lowest seat-mile cost of any single-aisle available.

Volaris became an Airbus customer in 2006, and since then the airline has ordered 206 A320 Family aircraft, including more than 170 A320neo Family aircraft. Volaris is the largest A320neo Family operator in Latin America.

Airbus has sold over 1,150 aircraft in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 750 are in operation throughout the region, with another 500 in the order backlog, representing a market share of nearly 60% of in-service passenger aircraft. Since 1994, Airbus has secured 75% of net orders in the region.

