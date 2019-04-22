Sahara Las Vegas returns to the Strip

Sahara Las Vegas has officially returned to the Las Vegas Strip.

The former SLS Las Vegas will now operate under the resort’s original brand name – Sahara Las Vegas.

Since Alex Meruelo purchased the property in April of last year, significant strides have been made in transforming the resort experience.

Completed renovations within the $150 million resort overhaul include an updated casino floor featuring the stylish 24-hour Casbar Lounge and the recently unveiled Infinity premium gaming lounge, renovated hotel rooms, suites and corridors, an upgraded spa and a soon-to-debut new hotel lobby.

Major updates to the resort exterior continue as remodelling of the main porte cochère began earlier this week while a full renovation of the resort’s main pool is slated for later this fall.

Additional updates include a refresh and new paint colour for the building’s exterior along with soon-to-be installed marquee signage and lettering signalling the name change.

“The return of Sahara Las Vegas to the Strip is significant for the city,” said Meruelo.

“The reimagining of this iconic resort will enable an enhanced guest experience that runs contrary to the megaresorts that have recently dominated the Las Vegas landscape.”

Now, nearly a year into the resort’s more than $150 million transformation, guests can expect even further additions and upgrades to the property’s physical structure and guest amenities.

Anticipated enhancements to the resort’s award-winning culinary program include the addition of the popular Philadelphia Eagles restaurant partner Chickie’s and Pete’s as well as soon-to-be-announced, new-to-Las Vegas fine dining concepts.