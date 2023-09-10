voco Hotels Welcomes Travelers to Its Fourth New York Location, voco Fiorello – LaGuardia East

Perfectly situated for both business and leisure travelers, voco hotels brings its unstuffy charm and hosted service to its fourth location in New York with the opening of voco Fiorello – LaGuardia East, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Premium collection. The hotel is located in Flushing – just minutes from LaGuardia Airport, Chinatown, Citi Field and Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 114-room hotel has the brand’s three hallmarks – ‘come on in,’ ‘me time,’ and ‘voco life’ – woven into its DNA. Upon landing, guests will experience the brand’s ‘Come on in’ philosophy with a special welcome treat of chocolate-covered shortbread cookies from a local bakery. Guests will enjoy ‘Me time’ with indulgent beds, luxury bathroom amenities, effortless Wi-Fi connection, and other stand-out touches, such as a Nespresso machine in every room. The hotel’s vibrant bar and restaurant spaces, are where guests can experience the ‘voco life.’ The hotel will soon open Achille’s Lounge, welcoming guests in the hotel lobby. They will introduce a new rooftop restaurant concept to the city with Little Flower’s Lookout, offering a classic American breakfast daily with a side of breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline.

Like each voco, the property pays homage to its historical connections and the surrounding community – starting with its namesake, Fiorello La Guardia, who served as the Mayor of New York from 1934 to 1946. The hotel also flaunts an aviation-inspired design scheme. The hotel shares its location with several restaurants, including The Buffet, a renowned Asian seafood spot.

Ginger Taggart, Vice President of voco hotels said: “The voco hotels brand has seen rapid expansion and growth in the conversion space over the last year, and the opening of voco Fiorello – LaGuardia East heralds another milestone for the brand as we track to double our portfolio around the world within the next five years. While we bring our voco flair to all our hotels, we also make sure to celebrate a local area or building’s history, and this hotel is a beautiful reflection of Flushing’s rich culture and Fiorello La Guardia’s undeniable impact.”

The hotel will also offer electric vehicle charging stations for drive-in guests as part of the brand’s commitment to work toward a more sustainable future. Other sustainably-focused on-property initiatives include aerated shower heads, pillow- and duvet-fillings made from 100 percent recycled materials, and refillable, eco-friendly bath amenities.

To celebrate the hotel’s opening, IHG One Rewards members can book a special ‘Grand Opening’ offer, featuring 2X bonus points for each night of their stay. To learn more about voco Fiorello – LaGuardia East or to book, visit https://www.ihg.com/voco/hotels/us/en/flushing/nyclf/hoteldetail.

ADVERTISEMENT