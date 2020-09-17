voco brand to go global with launch in China and US

InterContinental Hotels Group has confirmed it will launch its newest upscale hotel brand, voco, in the United States and Greater China.

The company created and launched the new flag a little over two years ago, focusing on conversion opportunities that combine the informality and charm of an independent hotel, with the quality and reassurance of a respected global brand.

Since then, a mix of 12 conversion and new-build voco hotels have opened across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

voco continues to generate strong interest from owners too, and with an uplift in conversion activity during the first half of 2020, its expansion into two large and fast-growing markets is a key milestone.

voco currently has a development pipeline of 28 properties will take it into 19 countries over the next five years, while it remains on track to open more than 200 hotels over the next ten years.

Keith Barr, chief executive, IHG, commented: “There’s currently a big appetite from owners to join the IHG family and tap into the power of our enterprise as the strength, resilience and attractiveness of our brands really shine through in the current environment.

“voco is leading a trend towards conversions, which we’re seeing across the full breadth of our portfolio and accounted for a quarter of IHG’s signings overall in the first half of 2020.

“We’re excited to be bringing voco to the US and China, as we continue to grow it successfully in our other key markets across the world.

“The brand’s sleep experience, thoughtful interior design, informal service and focus on sustainability have really resonated with guests and we’re looking forward to bringing the voco experience to life in our two largest markets.”