voco Oxford Thames sees brand expand further in UK

InterContinental Hotels Group has announced the rebranding of voco Oxford Thames.

The hotel was acquired in 2019 as part of IHG’s strategic partnership with Covivio to acquire 12 Principal and DeVere properties.

The opening brings the total of voco hotels in the UK to three in the last year.

The 104-room refreshed hotel offers a distinct, unstuffy and exciting new hotel experience for guests.

With a history dating back to the Middle Ages and the Knights Templar, the hotel blends historical character with 21st century style to create a unique setting for any memorable occasion from weddings, to family escapes, and corporate events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel guest rooms benefit from the application of the voco design with thoughtful touches like cosy bedding, upscale sustainable amenities from Aveda, and fast Wi-Fi.

Elle Garner, general manager, voco Oxford Thames, said: “We are incredibly excited to be the third hotel in the UK to join the voco family.

“My team is thrilled to bring this new brand to life in Oxford and look forward to welcoming guests, new and old, with a warm welcome.”

Sustainability will continue to play a fundamental role in the voco experience, with various initiatives already available throughout the hotel.

All bedding at voco hotels is made from 100 per recycled materials, glass water bottles replace over 300 plastic bottles in every guest room per year and aerated shower heads reduce bathroom water usage.

In addition, miniature toiletry bottles have been replaced with large-format Aveda bottles, and plastic straws have been swapped for a biodegradable alternative.