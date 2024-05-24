Viva Las Vegas with Aer Lingus

Get ready to experience the glitz, glamour, and excitement of Las Vegas, as Aer Lingus announces the launch of its greatly anticipated inaugural flights from Dublin to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

Commencing ahead of the October half-term break on Friday 25 October 2024, travellers will have the opportunity to embark on unforgettable adventures to Las Vegas, soaking up the winter sun and immersing themselves in a world of entertainment, sports, and natural wonders.

Aer Lingus will operate flights to Las Vegas three times per week, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, on a widebody Airbus A330-300 up until 29 April 2025, taking in next Easter’s holidays.

As a premier North America winter sun and leisure destination, Las Vegas offers an escape from the autumn chill, and is renowned for its spectacular shows, electrifying concerts, thrilling sport events including the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, and breathtaking natural attractions like the majestic Grand Canyon.

The Las Vegas entertainment scene is legendary as made famous by Elvis Presley’s legacy; from Garth Brooks and Adele to Cirque du Soleil and Jersey Boys, winter entertainment in Las Vegas couldn’t be hotter. So, whether you are a sports enthusiast, entertainment aficionado, or nature lover, Aer Lingus makes it easier than ever to discover the excitement that awaits in Las Vegas.

“Aer Lingus is bringing this iconic destination to customers seeking an escape to the winter sun.” said Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Officer.

“In addition to the warm climate, Las Vegas is renowned for being one of the greatest entertainment capitals in the world, famous for its shows, concerts, sports events and natural wonders. It is a long-held ambition of ours to fly to Las Vegas. The launch of this new Aer Lingus route is a significant moment for us and our customers.’‘

“On behalf of all of Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Aer Lingus to Las Vegas for the very first time,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“In 2023, our city welcomed more than 52,000 visitors from Ireland, and this direct, nonstop service from Dublin will undoubtedly be motivation for Irish travelers and visitors throughout the UK and Europe to discover everything Las Vegas has to offer. We congratulate Aer Lingus on this expansion and look forward to a very successful partnership.”

In addition to being a magnet for major sports and entertainment events, Las Vegas is also a hub for conferences and conventions, attracting professionals and industry leaders from around the world.

With a convenient flight schedule and seamless connections, Aer Lingus is the perfect choice for UK passengers connecting from Manchester, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, through Aer Lingus’ Dublin Hub, where customers can enjoy US Immigration pre-clearance, arriving into the US like a domestic passenger and avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.

Tickets for Aer Lingus’ Dublin to Las Vegas flights go on sale today, offering travellers the opportunity to secure their seats and embark on an unforgettable journey to the entertainment capital of the world.

Customers can enjoy return flights from £569 including taxes and charges.

Passengers can enjoy the perks of the newly enhanced Wi-Fi speeds now connecting to next generation satellites and improving coverage across transatlantic routings. The expanded inflight entertainment is sure to please as it has expanded by a third with the addition of more movie blockbusters, documentaries, and the latest TV Shows.

For more information and to book, visit www.aerlingus.com