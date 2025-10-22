Vitality Centre Opens Longevity and Biohacking Center in Bali

Vitality Centre, the new longevity and biohacking brand from REVĪVŌ Wellness Resorts, officially opened its doors from September 19 to 21 in Nusa Dua, Bali, during the World Wellness Weekend. Located within REVĪVŌ Wellness Resorts, the center integrates advanced science, regenerative medicine, and cutting-edge technology. Vitality Centre specializes in healthspan extension, combining precision diagnostics with evidence-based restorative therapies. The facilities are available for both resort guests and external clients seeking specific treatments, with no accommodation required. “Every journey at Vitality Centre begins with precise diagnostics and comprehensive assessments that reveal each person’s unique blueprint,” explains Leo, Wellness Director. “These insights form personalized roadmaps designed to optimize health and elevate daily vitality.”

In partnership with Cocoon Medical Spa, the centre offers advanced skincare treatments, Botox, aesthetic procedures, vitamin IV therapy, and colon hydrotherapy alongside cutting-edge therapies including VO2 Max Testing, Resting Metabolic Rate measurement, CellGym IHHT oxygen therapy, REBALANCE Impulse Mental Wellness Therapy, Pulsed Electromagnetic Therapy, Infrared Sauna Dome Therapy, Red-Light Therapy, and Lymphatic Drainage Compression Boots. Integrated packages provide a comprehensive approach to health and vitality.

REVĪVŌ Wellness Resorts, part of The Pavillions Group, operates exclusive wellness destinations that blend ancient healing traditions with modern science. The brand is dedicated to transformative wellness experiences focused on holistic health, longevity, and personal renewal.