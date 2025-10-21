Maison Margiela launches first branded residences in Dubai

Maison Margiela announces the launch of Maison Margiela Residences, marking the House’s first venture into residential living. Architecture and design have long been central to the Maison’s identity, and Maison Margiela Residences extends this legacy—translating the Maison’s codes of deconstruction, trompe-l’œil, and transformation into a luxury living environment.

Developed in partnership with Alta Real Estate Development, each residence is conceived as a canvas for the House’s unconventional vision, where material exploration and architectural mastery merge. This collection of 25 bespoke units will stand in one of Dubai’s most exclusive locations, the Palm Jumeirah, redefining luxury living through an architectural lens. Conceived by Italian architect Carlo Colombo and the Maison Margiela architecture team, a bespoke furniture collection—including sofas, armchairs, tables, chairs, beds, and lighting—has been developed exclusively for the Residences, creating a seamless visual language between the building’s form and its interiors.

Since its inception, Maison Margiela has utilised space and furniture as a medium to convey its creativity by continuously exploring interiors and furniture design—from immersive set designs and installations over the years, to the House’s hand in the design of La Maison Champs Élysées hotel interior in Paris in 2011, to its line of objects, including the iconic bottle lamps, white cushions, dolls, and feather pens.

The House’s play with materiality and technique is also expressed in the Residences, materialised in Travertine furnishings designed in the memory of classic objects, the use of the Maison’s décortiqué technique, and resin-filled indentations in optical white—details that echo Margiela’s continued exploration.

Amenities are an extension of the Maison’s philosophy, offering residents an environment of elegance, discretion, and intuitive comfort. These include an art gallery, curated library, fitness studios, infinity pool, gym, spa, and Margiela Café.

The launch represents more than a single project; it is part of a wider brand expansion in the region. Coinciding with the opening of the Maison’s new boutique and Margiela Café at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai—and with sights set on future developments—the Residences signal the evolution of Maison Margiela into new spaces that unite fashion, architecture, and lifestyle.

“It has been thrilling to bring together the codes of more than 30 years of history of an iconic Maison, led by the greatest fashion couturiers like Martin Margiela, John Galliano, and now Glenn Martens. It has been very inspiring to create this first project, and I hope it marks the beginning of many more to come, aiming to define the unmistakable style of a one-of-a-kind fashion house,” said Renzo Rosso, Chairman of OTB Group.

“The Alta and Maison Margiela Residences represent a bold vision of luxury and lifestyle innovation,” said Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director of Alta Real Estate Development. “As the first collaboration of its kind globally, this project blends iconic design with bespoke experiences, redefining luxury living in Dubai. We are excited to unveil this landmark in an extraordinary location soon.”