Vistara starts daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai (India) and Muscat (Oman)

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, this week inaugurated daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai (India) and Muscat (Oman), its fourth destination in the Gulf region.

Muscat is the third Gulf city that Vistara has added to its network in the last four months. The inaugural flight will depart from Mumbai at 2000 Hours (IST) and arrive in Muscat at 2135 Hours (GST). With this, Vistara becomes the only carrier to offer the choice of Premium Economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy class.

There has been a consistent increase in demand for travel between India and the Gulf region and Vistara’s middle eastern routes have been performing remarkably well. The airline has focussed on expanding its presence in the region this year with the launch of services to Jeddah and Abu Dhabi in August and October, respectively. Vistara also operates daily flights to Dubai to/from Mumbai.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of operations to Muscat is in line with our goal to steadily enhance our footprint in the Middle East. The firm bilateral relationship and robust cultural and economic ties between India and states in the Gulf region have given great impetus to our growth plans, and our successful business on the other Middle Eastern routes is a testament to that. We are excited to bring India’s finest full-service carrier to Muscat with daily connectivity from Mumbai and are confident that Vistara with its award-winning product and services will be a much-preferred carrier on this route as well.”

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The airline has recently been featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.

