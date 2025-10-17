VisitEngland’s New 2025 Christmas Experiences, Enchanting Lights Trails & Festive Set-Jetting

This winter, England is set to sparkle brighter than ever with a spectacular line-up of new and much-loved Christmas experiences across the country. Magical moments await, from enjoying a film-inspired festive adventure to soaking up seasonal spirit on a historic steam train or wandering through an illuminated winter garden.

Festive Set-Jetting and Literary Adventures

Festival of Light: British Icons with Wallace and Gromit & Friends at Longleat, Wiltshire

8 November 2025 – 11 January 2026

Wallace and Gromit fans can enjoy their very own grand day out at this year’s Festival of Light at Longleat. See beloved characters from Bristol-based Aardman animations, iconic landmarks, and native wildlife reimagined as stunning lanterns in a festive, family-friendly celebration of British culture and adventure. The experience includes a spectacular lantern trail experience taking you from Stonehenge to Shaun the Sheep’s Mossy Bottom Farm, the enchanted Christmas Tree show, a winter safari and more, with day and twilight tickets available.

Treasured Tales at Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

8 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Bamburgh Castle’s staterooms will be transformed into a tropical Christmas paradise this festive season, bringing to life fairy-tale favourites and childhood classics with a twist. Led by the award-winning team at Charlotte Lloyd-Webber Event Design, visitors can expect sparkling immersive sets, atmospheric lighting and soundscapes, vivid jewelled decor and a host of surprises including a touch of North Pole magic. Treasured Tales is included in general admission, plus there’s new bookable Twilight Christmas nights; Meet Father Christmas experiences and wreath making workshops.

Christmas at Castle Howard with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, North Yorkshire

13 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Castle Howard will be transformed into the magical world of Oz this Christmas as installations, soundscapes and projections bring the much-loved story to life within the iconic stately home. Oz Twilight tours led by the Christmas Design Director and accompanied by a glass of English sparkling are also available on selected dates; as well as a variety of festive experiences for families, grown-ups and even dogs on offer throughout the season.

‘The Palace of Oz’ at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

14 November 2025 – 3 January 2026

Blenheim Palace transforms into a festive wonderland again this Christmas. Highlights include The Illuminated Trail taking visitors on an immersive after-dark journey through the palace grounds; the transformation of the State Rooms into ‘The Palace of Oz’ for a whimsical retelling of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, reimagined with a Christmas twist; a ride aboard The Observation wheel for breathtaking views and the chance to skate the day and night away in the covered ice rink. Choose from festive treats from the Christmas Market or a magical Christmas afternoon tea complete with Oz-themed treats and Pigs in Blankets.

NEW: The BFG at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

25 November 2025 – 7 February 2026

Join the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) for a magical new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story, The BFG. Directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans, this festive family show runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon until February 2026.

Walking in the Air at The Snowman™ Live Tour, Nationwide

30 November – 23 December 2025

A quintessential Christmas classic, The Snowman™ will be touring the country this festive season, visiting Stockport, Oldham, Derby, Durham, Hull, Buxton, Guildford, Birmingham, Salisbury, St Albans, York and Chester. Each show will include a special screening of the film accompanied by a live orchestra as well as a visit from the Snowman himself. Meanwhile in London, a brand-new The Snowman™ Afternoon Tea Bus Tour (22 November 2025 – 4 January 2026) will celebrate the Raymond Briggs’ classic with festive on-board treats including mince pies and snowball truffles, music from the iconic story and the chance to spot famous landmarks.

NEW: Shaun The Sheep’s Circus Show, Manchester

11 December 2025 – 4 January 2026

This UK premiere production at Manchester’s Aviva Studios is a must for Aardman fans, combining daredevil acrobatics and vibrant circus skills with the comedy and theatre of the much-loved character Shaun the Sheep. Internationally acclaimed Australian circus ensemble Circa is renowned for their extreme physicality in movement and dance and will bring the heartwarming story of Shaun and his flock to life.

Glad Tidings at the Black Country Living Museum, West Midlands

12 – 13 and 20 – 23 December 2025

With the new Peaky Blinders film Immortal Man set to hit screens soon, why not take a trip to one of its location backdrops. The Black Country Living Museum will be holding “Glad Tidings” events as part of its festive programme, promising a cosy evening with open fires, traditional carollers and Christmas treats, all whilst walking in the footsteps of the Shelby family.

All aboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™, Nationwide

November – December 2025

Step onboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ this Christmas to enjoy a magical trip to the North Pole. Inspired by the iconic film, guests are armed with the all-important Golden Ticket for a fun-filled ride to meet Santa, with entertainment, music and even dancing chefs on hand. With trips departing from across the country, from Birmingham to North Yorkshire, there’s plenty of opportunity to take on the enchanting festive journey.

Santa – The Visit, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

19 – 24 December 2025

Get ready for an immersive festive musical adventure which invites families to step into Santa’s world and become part of the mission to rescue Christmas spirit itself. Directed and choreographed by TV celebrity Craig Revel Horwood, Santa – The Visit is a fun theatrical event suitable for believers of all ages.

Immersive Winter Wonderlands

A Winter Adventure at JORVIK Viking Centre, North Yorkshire

10 November 2025 – 22 February 2026

This year, JORVIK Viking Centre’s Ljósálfar – Norse elves – have a few extra tricks up their sleeves to make the Viking-age experience even more immersive. In a cutting-edge upgrade to the centre’s existing time travelling technology, visitors will gain their first glimpses of 10th Century York through an interactive temporal portal. Throughout the winter season, the centre’s recreation of Coppergate in AD960 will once again be covered in a thick blanket of snow and ice.

NEW: Twilight Tales, Winter Island, Manchester

13 November – 31 December 2025

A brand-new immersive experience, Twilight Tales, is heading to Manchester’s Freight Island, which will once again be transformed into Winter Island for the festive season. Purpose-built for Christmas 2025, Twilight Tales will transform Freight Island’s spacious heated courtyard into a wonderland of light, sound and festive adventure. Guests will walk their way through a series of immersive installations including a Spirograph Tunnel and a Mirrorball Cave, before discovering the North Pole Playground – an illuminated space in Mayfield Park for both children and grown-ups to enjoy.

Kielder Winter Wonderland, Northumberland

15 November – 23 December 2025

Kielder Winter Wonderland is a magical full-day experience packed with Christmas activities to keep families entertained. Help Mrs Christmas get ready for the big day, get stuck in with the busy elves in their workshop and walk through the forest to find Father Christmas himself. With Kielder Forest’s 100th anniversary coming up in 2026, now is a great time to visit England’s largest forest and soak up the festive atmosphere.

Heligan Night Garden, Cornwall

15 November 2025 – 3 January 2026

The Heligan Night Garden will return to Cornwall’s Lost Gardens of Heligan this winter, creating an enchanting lantern experience set amidst the atmospheric Lost Gardens. Throughout the garden trail there’ll be hot food, sweet treats, mulled wine and fire pits to toast marshmallows.

The Last Sprouts at Wake the Tiger, Bristol

15 November 2025 – 5 January 2026

For an alternative festive experience, head to Wake the Tiger – the UK’s largest immersive art experience. This Christmas, the multi-sensory attraction is hosting The Last Sprout which will see over 1,000 sprouts turn the Outer-verse area into the Spr-Outer-verse for a limited time.

NEW: Preston on Ice, Lancashire

22 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Preston on Ice is a brand-new open air ice rink which will sit under the historic 105-year-old canopy of Preston Markets. The rink will be accompanied by a chalet-style bar where you can grab a tasty bratwurst or stein of lager. As well as the rink and village, visitors can enjoy Preston’s new Animate complex with its six restaurants, street food market, cinema and Hollywood bowl which opened in March, or The Harris Museum, which reopened in September following a four year £19m refurbishment.

NEW: Vineyard Christmas Escape Package at Rathfinny Estate, Sussex

26 November – 20 December 2025

Embrace the festive spirit in the lead up to Christmas with Rathfinny Estate’s new overnight Christmas escape package available from Wednesdays to Sundays. The short break includes a one-night stay, tour and tasting, three-course dinner in the Flint Barns, a glass of Classic Cuvée and breakfast. From £284.50 based on two guests sharing a room.

NEW: Wollaton Winter Light Trail, Wollaton Hall & Deer Park, Nottingham

26 November – 31 December 2025

This winter sees the launch of a new festive attraction in Nottingham, the Wollaton Winter Light Trail in the historic grounds of Wollaton Hall – one of England’s finest Elizabethan mansions. The site will be transformed into a magical after-dark experience, combining large-scale illuminated installations, immersive soundscapes and seasonal storytelling. Visitors can enjoy a festive evening complete with local food vendors, a bar and family-friendly amusements.

Santa Express at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, North Yorkshire

29 November – 24 December 2025

Families joining the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s Santa Express will be treated to even more festive magic this Christmas. The steam train ride will be packed with songs, jokes and the magic of Christmas, brought to life by Santa’s Elves. Families will also get to meet Santa on board, and each child will receive a special keepsake to take home.

Torquay ice rink to launch at the English Riviera’s Bay of Lights, South Devon

6 December 2025 – 2 January 2026

Each year the Bay of Lights transforms the English Riviera into a sparkling winter wonderland stretching across the three seaside towns of Torquay, Paignton and Brixham. New for 2025 is the arrival of an ice rink in the heart of Torquay, inviting visitors to glide beneath a twinkling canopy. Additional Bay of Lights highlights include a spectacular 1.5-mile seafront Illumination Trail, lantern parades, a traditional Christmas market, a heritage steam train wrapped in lights, an illuminated abbey and candlelit Carols in the Cave.

Hippodrome Circus’ Christmas Spectacular & Water Show, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

6 December 2025 – 5 January 2026

The Hippodrome, Great Yarmouth’s historic fixed circus, returns for another Christmas Spectacular combining the magic of circus with festive spirit. Enjoy comedy from Jack Jay and Ben Langley, plus an amazing line-up of over 60 world class circus performers, aerialists and acrobatics. This mesmerising show culminates with a Water Spectacular featuring synchronised swimmers and giant fountains.

Winter Funland, Olympia, London

12 December 2025 – 4 January 2026

Winter Funland is a new indoor fairground hosted at The Grand Hall, Olympia. The magical winter wonderland will offer unlimited funfair rides, an ice rink and a fun-filled festive circus show all included in the ticket price. Watch out for the mischievous elves and other characters who’ll be popping up around the event to pose for photos and help make special Yuletide memories.

A Candlelit Christmas at No. 1 Royal Crescent, Bath

18 December 2025

For one night only, guests are invited to wander around No. 1 Royal Crescent after hours whilst the Georgian museum’s candlelit rooms are adorned with beautiful Christmas decorations. Enjoy a self-led immersive tour with opportunities to purchase festive drinks and – for Bridgerton fans – soak up the atmosphere of The Featherington’s family home.

Illuminated Trails & Light Shows

Luminate Light Trails 2025, Nationwide

November 2025 – January 2026 (various dates)

Luminate will light up a host of destinations this winter; bringing their enchanting, illuminated trails to Birmingham Botanic Gardens; Sandringham Estate in Norfolk; Ashton Court in Bristol (brand new for 2025) and Coventry’s Coombe Abbey. Think dazzling displays, interactive light installations, and synchronised soundscapes, for a magical, festive adventure for all ages.

Lanterns and Light at Chester Zoo, Cheshire

13 November 2025 – 3 January 2026

This winter, Chester Zoo has once again partnered with Sony Music to create an immersive after-dark adventure featuring glowing trails and installations, interactive puppets, fairground rides and plenty of new additions including a spectacular Bubble Walk.

RHS Glow 2025, Nationwide

19 November 2025 – 4 January 2026 (dates vary by garden)

England’s five RHS Gardens will each have a glow up this winter for the annual RHS Glow event. New additions for 2025 include immersive light installations to bring planting and architecture to life at RHS Bridgewater, Salford; new access to the Robinson Garden at RHS Hyde Hall in Essex and the chance to discover the redesigned Winter Garden at RHS Rosemoor in North Devon, as well as reimagined trails at RHS Harlow Carr in North Yorkshire and an enhanced route and new light show at Surrey’s RHS Wisley.

Winter Lights at The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, Northumberland

20 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Northumberland’s Alnwick Garden and magical play village Lilidorei are offering visitors a chance to enjoy both attractions as part of its festive offering. One ticket provides entrance to the Winter Lights trail set amidst the contemporary Alnwick garden as well as the magical play village of Lilidorei – home to the largest play structure in the world where invisible clans of elves spend the year preparing for Christmas.

Warwick Castle’s Festive Light Trail, Warwickshire

22 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Explore the historic grounds of Warwick Castle after-dark as it transforms into a sparkling wonderland with over half a million twinkling lights illuminating the 64 acres and including brand-new illuminations for 2025. A range of other winter experiences – from Santa Sleepovers and ice skating to a pantomime and carol concert will be available throughout the festive season.

FREE: Light Up Wakefield, West Yorkshire

21 – 23 November 2025

Yorkshire’s Wakefield will host a free festival of light and colour to kick off the festive season this November. Featuring a new trail of light installations throughout the city centre, highlights will include Ship of the Gods, inspired by Norse mythology, Let’s Draw, an interactive digital mural, and Rever, an immersive dreamscape of light and music. The switch on event on 21 November will also include live music and entertainment and a lantern parade.

Christmas at the Eden Project, Cornwall

21 November 2025 – 4 January 2026 (varied dates by experience)

An all-new Christmas lights experience, a theatrical meeting with Father Christmas and his elves and a skate around the ice rink are just a few of the festive offerings on offer amidst the Eden Project’s biomes. As dusk falls, The Rainforest will glow and the Mediterranean will be filled with festive cheer, all without leaving the UK.

NEW: Rudolph Drone Show in Royal Victoria Park, Bath

22 November 2025

Rudolph takes to Bath’s skies this Christmas in a magical drone light show in Royal Victoria Park. Told through cinematic sound and light, the heart-warming 1964 tale of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be brought to life with 600 drones. The new experience also includes food stalls, fairground rides and gaming stalls.



Wakehurst Glow Wild, Sussex

27 November 2025 – 3 January 2026 (selected evenings)

Transforming the wild botanic landscape of Wakehurst into a dazzling winter wonderland, this year’s Glow Wild light and sound trail will include brand new installations from international artists. Visitors have the chance to see fantastical animals – from giant mythical sea creatures in The Secret Sea Garden to reimagined woodland wildlife on the banks of the event’s biggest-ever installation – alongside a range of new immersive experiences that reimagine the natural world. For those who get peckish, there’s seasonal street food on offer under the Christmas tree, marshmallow fire pits en route or the chance to book a VIP festive feast inside the classically dressed Elizabethan mansion. Meanwhile, the ever-popular Christmas at Kew (14 Nov – 4 Jan) will return this winter promising larger than life installations and a dose of Christmas magic.

Light UP Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Hampshire

27 November 2025 – 3 January 2026

Hampshire’s largest festive light trail has been reimagined for 2025 with more lights, partnerships with world-class artists and new immersive zones, each telling its own story through light and sound – from glowing gardens and enchanted hollows to playful dreamscapes. Select nights will also include Steamship Circus performances.

The Light Before Christmas, Liverpool

28 November – 6 December 2025

Now in its fourth year, The Light Before Christmas returns to Liverpool Cathedral with a brand-new theme: The Gift. The Cathedral’s neo-gothic architecture will be transformed by Luxmuralis into an awe-inspiring canvas of immersive projections with a new soundscape.

Enchanted Trail of Light at Colchester Zoological Society, Essex

28 November – 29 December 2025

Enjoy a magical journey along a one-mile enchanted light trail at Colchester Zoological Society featuring a new 40m light tunnel and animal sculptures, as well as dancing fountains and a ride on the festive road train.

Illuminated Arboretum, Staffordshire

5 – 22 December 2025

The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire will host an Illuminated Arboretum programme this December, giving visitors the chance to explore a magical 1.5-mile trail brought to life by light, sound and colour. To mark 80 years since the end of WW2, there’ll be a special spotlight on key moments from 1945.

Christmas Light Show: The Robin’s Reward at Lichfield Cathedral, Staffordshire

15 – 21 December 2025

The acclaimed animations team Illuminos will bring a light and sound show to Lichfield Cathedral this Christmas. Visitors enjoy access to The Close to take in displays outside the Cathedral, as well as the chance to head inside to enjoy carols from community choirs and a Christmas tree festival.

Stately Homes & Gardens

A Royal Christmas at Highgrove, near Tetbury, Cotswolds

November and December 2025 (various dates)

Highgrove Gardens—residence of His Majesty King Charles III—is hosting a programme of seasonal celebrations and experiences rooted in sustainability, craftsmanship and royal charm, with select events supporting The King’s Foundation charity. Highlights include a festive afternoon tea with mulled wine in the luxurious Orchard room and a variety of workshops including; Christmas wreath making, a festive bon-bon masterclass and Christmas decoration willow weaving There’s also candlelit shopping evenings in The Highgrove Christmas Shop accompanied by live music and with complimentary drinks. Visitors can extend their festive itinerary with a stop at local town Tetbury for events and shopping or explore the nearby Enchanted Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum, a spectacular illuminated trail through one of the UK’s most celebrated tree collections.

Christmas festivities with the National Trust, Nationwide

November and December 2025 (various dates)

National Trust properties know how to do Christmas in style with events ranging from illuminated light trails, concerts and wreath making workshops to historic houses decked out in Christmas traditions from all eras taking place across the country. In the Lake District enjoy a full festive extravaganza at Sizergh, with an outdoor light trail, the house decorated for Christmas and seasonal festive treats on the all-important cafe stop. In Norfolk, head to Blickling Estate for a ‘Mouse’s Christmas’.

A Glittering Invitation: Harewood’s Grand Christmas Ball, Harewood House, West Yorkshire

8 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Promising opulent decor and a Regency aesthetic, evocative of the Netflix series Bridgerton, acclaimed interior designer Siobhan Murphy will transform Harewood House for Christmas 2025, including an 18ft ombre tree made of 700 second hand ballerina tutus. Working alongside Harewood’s volunteers, Siobhan has created well over 10,000 handmade decorations using repurposed items, including over 2,000 items saved from car boots and second-hand shops. A series of digital projections will add to the experience throughout the house, offering a glimpse into the imagined lives of Harewood’s Grand Ball guests.

Raby Castle at Christmas, Durham

22 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

For the first time in 50 years, the ground-floor rooms of Raby Castle will be dressed for the festive season taking visitors on an immersive journey through Christmas traditions. Evergreens, Christmas trees and items that have never been on display before, including toys and games that were gifts in seasons past and beautiful table decorations, will help tell the story of Christmas Day at the castle. Special Castle by Candlelight evenings (13 and 20 December) will provide an extra touch of magic, alongside a range of festive events and experiences ranging from a reindeer willow workshop to an enchanted forest trail.

Christmas at Chatsworth, Derbyshire

8 November 2025 – 4 January 2026

Chatsworth House and Gardens will be transformed into an ‘Enchanted Garden’, a new immersive, multi-sensory experience inviting visitors to explore the wonders of nature. From bespoke animations, projections and music to partnerships with local makers, this year’s theme is set to create an enchanted setting encouraging connection with nature. Annual favourites including an immersive light trail in the garden and animated light projection on the house brought to life by Studio McGuire will also return for 2025.