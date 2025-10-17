NOW OPEN: Laugarás Lagoon, a New Chapter for Icelandic Wellness Tourism on The Golden Circle

The Golden Circle’s most ambitious project yet - Laugarás Lagoon – is now open, marking a new chapter for Icelandic wellness tourism, combining natural beauty, innovative design, and culinary excellence.

This two-level geothermal experience is unlike any other in the area. Opening in time for prime Northern Lights viewing, the groundbreaking venue transforms the traditional Icelandic lagoon experience with a waterfall feature connecting the two levels.

Perched on the banks of the Hvítá River in the village of Laugarás, just over an hour’s drive from Reykjavik, guests can enjoy endless views of the surrounding landscape, from daylight forest immersion to aurora-lit evening magic. Returning from relaxing sessions in state-of-the-art outdoor wellness areas, they’ll sample seasonal menus at Ylja restaurant - from light snacks through to fine dining - developed by one of Iceland’s most celebrated chefs, Gísli Matt.

The architecture pays homage to Iceland’s historic turf houses - grass-roofed earth shelters that melt into the landscape - reimagined through a contemporary lens. Drawing on Roman and Japanese design principles, the structure feels both ancient and new.

A unique relaxation journey

Laugarás Lagoon spans 1,000m² of therapeutic waters maintained at 37 to 39°C, unfolding across two levels. In addition to the main lagoon, guests can find The forest pool (39-40°C), a more intimate and protected area set amongst the trees and the cold plunge pool (5-10°C). Exploration leads them to a dry sauna, then a wet sauna, positioned on the forest edge - with stunning views over the banks of the Hvítá River.

Two swim-up bars ensure refreshment is never far from reach. Guests can lie back in soothing waters, with eyes to the skies during aurora borealis season.

Rjóður: Signature skincare born from the forest

Every detail considers the guest journey, including Rjóður (meaning ‘clearing’ in Icelandic) - a bespoke skincare collection created for Laugarás Lagoon from botanicals in the surrounding landscape. Flora from the land was carefully studied and extracted: larch, Sitka spruce, birch, angelica, yarrow, crowberry heather, moss, and lichen.

The scent of fresh evergreen, earthy moss, and grass creates a calming and grounding effect, helping to reduce stress and promote mental clarity. All guests have access to experience the Rjóður plant-based skincare products in the changing rooms while visiting the lagoon.

Culinary excellence from Iceland’s leading chef

Gísli Matt, the chef responsible for putting Icelandic archipelago Vestmannaeyjar on the global culinary map, brings his revolutionary approach from the acclaimed SLIPPURINN restaurant (2012-2025) to Ylja restaurant.

At Ylja, meaning ‘warmth’ in Icelandic, Gísli champions hyper-local produce sourcing it from Laugarás village itself. His farm-to-table philosophy centres on modern techniques and classic local ingredients, working directly with neighbouring farms and geothermal greenhouses.

Menus shift with Iceland’s dramatic seasons, featuring wild Icelandic herbs, seaweeds, berries, and ingredients from local farms, fisheries, and geothermal greenhouses. Many dishes are prepared over an open fire. Every element focuses on sustainability: fermentation and preservation minimise waste while supporting nearby farmers and producers.

The restaurant seats up to 80 indoors with additional outdoor space, plus a private dining room accommodating 38 guests. Until 4pm, enjoy light options including the Ylja two-course seasonal offerings including a soupboard or spanning the likes of slow-cooked cod with herb sauce and dulse seaweed, or grilled lamb leg with pearl barley, finishing with signature skyr and white chocolate mousse.

From 5pm, Ylja transforms into a sophisticated fine dining venue, showcasing Gísli’s artistry through two five-course journeys evolving with the harvest. Smaller producers and winemakers tell their stories through their wines, covering a wide range of grapes and varieties, including organic and natural wines.

Innovation drives every creation, not least the handcrafted cocktails, from Spice & Smoke’s birch-smoked milk clarification to Coffee & Rye’s zero-waste, reimagined espresso martini. The signature Laugarás Highball blends Himbrimi pure Icelandic gin with citrusy lemon verbena and bright wood sorrel, lifted by rosemary and lavender, grounded with sage, “like a breath of Laugarás”.

Three ways to experience Laugarás Lagoon

Packages are named after native tree species:

Birki (Standard) – From ISK 6,900 per person: Complete access to all outdoor wellness areas, personal changing room with locker and vanity station, plus premium, plant-based Rjóður shampoo, conditioner and shower gel.

Lerki (Premium) – From ISK 9,400 per person: Everything in Birki plus plush towel service and your choice of drink at the swim-up bar.

Ösp (Deluxe) – From ISK 15,900 per person: The full experience – everything in Lerki plus a two-course journey through Gísli Matt’s innovative seasonal menu at Ylja Restaurant.

Birkitía membership offers 10 visits at a special opening price, ISK 49,000 per person, ideal for locals and frequent visitors seeking regular wellness rituals.

The Golden Circle’s most intriguing new destination

Perfectly positioned in Laugarás village, guests find themselves 94km from Reykjavík and ideally placed between Geysir (33km) and Gullfoss (43km). Opening perfectly timed for Northern Lights season, this is one of the best locations in Iceland to witness the aurora borealis. Immersing oneself in geothermal waters as the Northern Lights dance overhead is a true bucket list experience.

To book your experience at Laugarás Lagoon, visit www.laugaraslagoon.is