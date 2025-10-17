MANDARIN ORIENTAL AND PANTONE INTRODUCE THE PANTONE CELADON SUITE AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK

Following the global debut of Mandarin Oriental Celadon Green in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™ earlier this year, Mandarin Oriental is proud to unveil the Pantone Celadon Suite at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. Conceived in collaboration with Paris-based design collective Uchronia, the Suite will be revealed in time for Frieze London, offering guests an immersive encounter with the new signature shade.

Known for their bold, emotionally resonant spaces, Uchronia has reinterpreted Mandarin Oriental Celadon Green through their distinct lens, fusing vibrant forms, tactile textures and refined craftsmanship. The result is a transformative suite that serves as a physical expression of the colour’s essence: rooted in heritage, yet boldly modern.

From colour drenched bedsheets and bespoke artwork to sculptural vases, bath accessories and custom-designed furnishings, the Suite has been meticulously curated to surprise and soothe in equal measure. It invites guests into a new dimension of luxury where colour, culture and creativity meet.

Julien Sebban, founder of Uchronia, said:

Mandarin Oriental Celadon Green is a colour that carries both serenity and strength. In bringing the colour to life in the Suite, we sought to craft a space that evolves with the guest’s mood - playful in one moment, tranquil in the next. This collaboration with Mandarin Oriental and Pantone has allowed us to explore the poetry of colour as an immersive form of design. Curated by Uchronia, the installation celebrates British craftsmanship through a whimsical ‘Under the Sea’ theme, showcasing a collaboration between Pantone and Mandarin Oriental with celadon green at its core - explored through layered textures, playful proportions, and handcrafted works by English artists that evoke the shimmering, surreal beauty of an imaginary underwater world.

The Pantone Celadon Suite experience extends beyond its interiors: The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London has introduced a new treatment inspired by Celadonite, a crystal revered for its restorative qualities. This bespoke one hour ritual offers guests a holistic moment of balance and renewal, connecting them further with the calming spirit of Mandarin Oriental Celadon Green.

Alex Schellenberger, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group adds:

The Pantone Celadon Suite is a bold expression of our brand’s evolution. It shows how a single colour can be transformed into an immersive experience, weaving together our heritage with contemporary artistry. With Uchronia and Pantone, we are proud to launch a space that embodies the creative versatility and timeless elegance of Mandarin Oriental Celadon Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pantone Celadon Suite package is priced from GBP 3,000 per night for two guests and includes:

Full English breakfast for two in the restaurant overlooking Hyde Park, or served in the privacy of your suite

Two limited-edition Classic T-shirts by Sunspel, distinguished with a single Celadon stitch

A Matcha ‘Celadon Green’ Tea Ritual, personally presented by our Tea Sommelier in The Rosebery

Two ‘Celadon Green’ cocktails featuring our bespoke Mandarin Gin to enjoy at Mandarin Bar

A 60-minute ‘Celadon Green’ inspired spa treatment at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

‘Celadon Green’ inspired welcome suite amenities from our award-winning pastry chef and a bottle of champagne to enjoy in your suite

Additional benefits available when you log in to or join Fans of M.O

The Pantone Celadon Suite is available to guests from now until December. This unveiling marks the next chapter in the global journey of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Celadon Green, with further initiatives set to be rolled out across the Group’s portfolio throughout the remainder of the year and into 2026.

