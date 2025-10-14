Oceania Cruises® Unveils Reprise of Its Original French Restaurant, Jacques

Oceania Cruises®, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated the reprisal of its signature French restaurant, Jacques, on board its newest ship, Oceania Allura™, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by its namesake, the line’s first-ever executive culinary director, Chef Jacques Pépin.

While in port in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, October 6, Oceania Cruises honored the acclaimed chef and founding father of the brand’s culinary philosophy with a ceremonial official opening and special luncheon event.

Chef Pépin delighted an intimate group of guests with heartfelt remarks, followed by the celebratory cutting of the ribbon across the restaurant entrance alongside his beaming family, daughter Claudine Pépin, son-in-law Rollie Wesen and granddaughter Shorey Wesen, as well as esteemed colleague of more than 20 years, Chef Eric Barale, Oceania Cruises Executive Culinary Director and Master Chef of France.

“We first debuted Jacques 14 years ago aboard Oceania Marina, and the following year on Oceania Riviera, and I am delighted to see this wonderful iteration of our much-loved culinary venue aboard our newest ship, Oceania Allura, and her sister ship, Oceania Vista,” said Chef Pépin. “Oceania Cruises has built a legacy of culinary excellence, integrity and creativity, culminating in this new chapter of Jacques we are celebrating today. It is a proud and deeply humbling moment to share with cherished friends, family and colleagues, many of whom I have worked with since the inception of Oceania Cruises.”

Executive Culinary Director Chef Barale remarked: “Chef Alexis Quaretti and I have the esteemed honor and privilege of following Chef Pépin’s legacy, as he was the first-ever holder of the role we both have and he set the standard of excellence we now live by. He not only embodies our philosophy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, he is the patriarch of the doctrine guiding hundreds of chefs across the Oceania Cruises fleet.”

The reimagined menu reflects the marriage of bold new flavors with time-honored classics which have been on the menu since Jacques was first introduced to the fleet. Guests can enjoy duck with a Grand Marnier-infused orange sauce, a veal medallion with a morel sauce, and legendary French desserts such as Crêpes Suzette and profiteroles.

New menu items include deviled egg topped with smoked trout rillette and sturgeon caviar, and tableside service for dishes including traditional beef tartare, and a decadent sea bass en croute which serves two.

