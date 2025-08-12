Visit Maldives Kicks Off New Season with Liverpool FC, Web Traffic Up 400%
Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC) is all set to kick off the new Premier League season with Liverpool FC, as part of its bold and dynamic global partnership with one of the world’s most iconic football clubs.
The upcoming season, beginning on 15th August 2025, will see the Maldives brand light up Anfield Stadium once again captivating millions of fans across the globe.
Visit Maldives branding will appear on the LED boards at the following Liverpool home fixtures at Anfield:
15 August – Bournemouth
30 August – Arsenal
20 September – Everton
18 October – Manchester United
1 November – Aston Villa
22 November – Nottingham Forest
3 December – Sunderland
13 December – Brighton
27 December – Wolves
30 December – Leeds United
17 January – Burnley
31 January – Newcastle
7 February – Manchester City
28 February – West Ham
14 March – Tottenham Hotspur
11 April – Fulham
25 April – Crystal Palace
8 May – Chelsea
24 May – Brentford
This premium LED branding ensures that Visit Maldives remains front and center throughout the season, reinforcing destination visibility to a global viewership of over 600 million across live matches and digital platforms.
In the lead-up to the season, Visit Maldives joined LFC’s pre-season events in Hong Kong, further engaging Asian markets and fans. Additionally, a targeted emailer to the Liverpool FC fan database last week triggered a remarkable 400% increase in daily traffic to visitmaldives.com. The campaign directed users to a dedicated landing page featuring exclusive Maldives properties offers, developed in collaboration with industry partners and open to all VMC members.
March 13th marked the kickoff of Visit Maldives’ most ambitious and high-impact global partnership to date officially becoming the Official Tourist Destination Partner of Liverpool FC for the 2025–2028 seasons. This bold move strategically positions the Maldives in front of over 200 million loyal fans worldwide, connecting the destination to the beating heart of one of the biggest football families on the planet.
The announcement generated significant impact, reaching over 400 million through Liverpool FC’s PR and digital channels within just 24 hours. This represents a new benchmark for global exposure for the Maldives.
In just the first three months, Visit Maldives activated a wave of high-energy campaigns and competitions that captured attention across continents. The iconic Liverpool FC brand has been used in multiple activations — from eye-catching London Underground campaigns to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai and the Kazakhstan International Exhibition, where the Maldives-LFC backdrop drew significant attention.
Branding extended to London double-decker buses, over 200 Dubai taxis, and even the main entrance of ATM Dubai — featuring Liverpool FC’s signature red alongside the distinctive blues of the Maldives.
Record-breaking engagement on the myLFC app banners and web placements generated unprecedented buzz and excitement. At the moment of Mo Salah’s record-breaking Premier League goal, Visit Maldives lit up the LED boards at Anfield Stadium — reaching millions of viewers live and online.
Passionate Liverpool supporters have been engaged through fan club activities and live touchpoints — including a dream holiday giveaway to Villa Nautica, with over 20,000 entries. Branding inside Anfield Stadium through premium LED banners ensures the Maldives is visible to fans at every home game, maintaining a strong presence throughout the season.
Back home, the partnership was brought to the Maldivian public — with teaser billboards across Malé and Velana International Airport, emphasising that this initiative extends beyond tourism promotion, serving as a celebration of football, pride, and national identity.
An LFC Fan Zone was also launched — featuring a standout event at the Maldives Food Carnival with Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt in attendance, uniting fans and families under the shared passion of football.
For more information visitmaldives.com/en