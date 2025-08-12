Visit Maldives Kicks Off New Season with Liverpool FC, Web Traffic Up 400%

Visit‬‭ Maldives‬‭ Corporation‬‭ (VMC)‬‭ is‬‭ all‬‭ set‬‭ to‬‭ kick‬‭ off the‬‭ new‬‭ Premier‬‭ League‬‭ season‬‭ with‬ Liverpool‬‭ FC,‬‭ as‬‭ part‬‭ of‬‭ its‬‭ bold‬‭ and‬‭ dynamic‬‭ global‬‭ partnership‬‭ with‬‭ one‬‭ of‬‭ the‬‭ world’s‬‭ most‬ iconic‬‭ football‬‭ clubs.‬‭

The‬‭ upcoming‬‭ season,‬‭ beginning‬‭ on‬‭ 15th‬‭ August‬‭ 2025,‬‭ will‬‭ see‬‭ the‬ Maldives‬‭ brand‬‭ light‬‭ up‬‭ Anfield‬‭ Stadium‬‭ once‬‭ again‬‭ captivating‬‭ millions‬‭ of‬‭ fans‬‭ across‬‭ the‬ globe.‬

Visit‬‭ Maldives‬‭ branding‬‭ will‬‭ appear‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ LED‬‭ boards‬‭ at‬‭ the‬‭ following‬‭ Liverpool‬‭ home‬ fixtures at Anfield:‬

‬‭ 15 August – Bournemouth‬

‬‭ 30 August – Arsenal‬

‬‭ 20 September – Everton‬

‬‭ 18 October – Manchester United‬

‬‭ 1 November – Aston Villa‬

‬‭ 22 November – Nottingham Forest‬

‬‭ 3 December – Sunderland‬

‬‭ 13 December – Brighton‬

‬‭ 27 December – Wolves‬

‬‭ 30 December – Leeds United‬

‬‭ 17 January – Burnley‬

31 January – Newcastle‬

‬‭ 7 February – Manchester City‬

‬‭ 28 February – West Ham‬

‬‭ 14 March – Tottenham Hotspur‬

‬‭ 11 April – Fulham‬

‬‭ 25 April – Crystal Palace‬

‬‭ 8 May – Chelsea‬

‬‭ 24 May – Brentford‬

This‬‭ premium‬‭ LED‬‭ branding‬‭ ensures‬‭ that‬‭ Visit‬‭ Maldives‬‭ remains‬‭ front‬‭ and‬‭ center‬ throughout‬‭ the‬‭ season,‬‭ reinforcing‬‭ destination‬‭ visibility‬‭ to‬‭ a‬‭ global‬‭ viewership‬‭ of‬‭ over‬‭ 600‬ million across live matches and digital platforms.‬

‭In‬‭ the‬‭ lead-up‬‭ to‬‭ the‬‭ season,‬‭ Visit‬‭ Maldives‬‭ joined‬‭ LFC’s‬‭ pre-season‬‭ events‬‭ in‬‭ Hong‬‭ Kong,‬ further‬‭ engaging‬‭ Asian‬‭ markets‬‭ and‬‭ fans.‬‭ Additionally,‬‭ a‬‭ targeted‬‭ emailer‬‭ to‬‭ the‬‭ Liverpool‬ FC‬‭ fan‬‭ database‬‭ last‬‭ week‬‭ triggered‬‭ a‬‭ remarkable‬‭ 400%‬‭ increase‬‭ in‬‭ daily‬‭ traffic‬‭ to‬ visitmaldives.com.‬‭ The‬‭ campaign‬‭ directed‬‭ users‬‭ to‬‭ a‬‭ dedicated‬‭ landing‬‭ page‬‭ featuring‬ exclusive‬‭ Maldives‬‭ properties‬‭ offers, developed‬‭ in‬‭ collaboration‬‭ with‬‭ industry‬‭ partners‬‭ and‬ open to all VMC members.‬

March‬‭ 13th‬‭ marked‬‭ the‬‭ kickoff of‬‭ Visit‬‭ Maldives’‬‭ most‬‭ ambitious‬‭ and‬‭ high-impact‬‭ global‬ partnership‬‭ to‬‭ date‬‭ officially‬‭ becoming‬‭ the‬‭ Official‬‭ Tourist‬‭ Destination‬‭ Partner‬‭ of‬ Liverpool‬‭ FC‬‭ for‬‭ the‬‭ 2025–2028‬‭ seasons.‬‭ This‬‭ bold‬‭ move‬‭ strategically‬‭ positions‬‭ the‬‭ Maldives‬ in‬‭ front‬‭ of‬‭ over‬‭ 200‬‭ million‬‭ loyal‬‭ fans‬‭ worldwide,‬‭ connecting‬‭ the‬‭ destination‬‭ to‬‭ the‬‭ beating‬ heart of one of the biggest football families on the planet.‬

The‬‭ announcement‬‭ generated‬‭ significant‬‭ impact,‬‭ reaching‬‭ over‬‭ 400‬‭ million‬‭ through‬ Liverpool‬‭ FC’s‬‭ PR‬‭ and‬‭ digital‬‭ channels‬‭ within‬‭ just‬‭ 24‬‭ hours.‬‭ This‬‭ represents‬‭ a‬‭ new‬ benchmark for global exposure for the Maldives.‬

‭In‬‭ just‬‭ the‬‭ first‬‭ three‬‭ months,‬‭ Visit‬‭ Maldives‬‭ activated‬‭ a‬‭ wave‬‭ of‬‭ high-energy‬‭ campaigns‬‭ and‬ competitions‬‭ that‬‭ captured‬‭ attention‬‭ across‬‭ continents.‬‭ The‬‭ iconic‬‭ Liverpool‬‭ FC‬‭ brand‬‭ has‬ been‬‭ used‬‭ in‬‭ multiple‬‭ activations‬‭ — from‬‭ eye-catching‬‭ London‬‭ Underground‬‭ campaigns‬‭ to‬ the‬‭ Arabian‬‭ Travel‬‭ Market‬‭ (ATM)‬‭ in‬‭ Dubai‬‭ and‬‭ the‬‭ Kazakhstan‬‭ International‬‭ Exhibition,‬ where the Maldives-LFC backdrop drew significant attention.‬

‭Branding‬‭ extended‬‭ to‬‭ London‬‭ double-decker‬‭ buses,‬‭ over‬‭ 200‬‭ Dubai‬‭ taxis,‬‭ and‬‭ even‬‭ the‬ main‬‭ entrance‬‭ of‬‭ ATM‬‭ Dubai‬‭ — featuring‬‭ Liverpool‬‭ FC’s‬‭ signature‬‭ red‬‭ alongside‬‭ the‬ distinctive blues of the Maldives.‬

‭Record-breaking‬‭ engagement‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ myLFC‬‭ app‬‭ banners‬‭ and‬‭ web‬‭ placements‬‭ generated‬ unprecedented‬‭ buzz‬‭ and‬‭ excitement.‬‭ At‬‭ the‬‭ moment‬‭ of‬‭ Mo‬‭ Salah’s‬‭ record-breaking‬‭ Premier‬ League‬‭ goal,‬‭ Visit‬‭ Maldives‬‭ lit‬‭ up‬‭ the‬‭ LED‬‭ boards‬‭ at‬‭ Anfield‬‭ Stadium‬‭ — reaching‬‭ millions‬‭ of‬ viewers live and online.‬

‭Passionate Liverpool supporters have been engaged through fan club activities and live touchpoints — including a dream holiday giveaway to Villa Nautica, with over 20,000 entries. Branding inside Anfield Stadium through premium LED banners ensures the Maldives is visible to fans at every home game, maintaining a strong presence throughout the season.

Back home, the partnership was brought to the Maldivian public — with teaser billboards across Malé and Velana International Airport, emphasising that this initiative extends beyond tourism promotion, serving as a celebration of football, pride, and national identity.

An LFC Fan Zone was also launched — featuring a standout event at the Maldives Food Carnival with Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt in attendance, uniting fans and families under the shared passion of football.

For more information visitmaldives.com/en