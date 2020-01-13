Virgin Atlantic to sponsor Manchester Pride Festival

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have announced a three-year partnership to be headline sponsor of Manchester Pride Festival.

Manchester Pride is a charity that campaigns for equality; celebrates LGBTQ+ life and creates opportunities that engage LGBTQ+ people so that they can thrive.

Every penny it raises is ploughed back into the communities it supports and is dedicated to campaigning and raising awareness for LGBTQ+ issues and the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

Manchester Pride Festival is the charity’s flagship event that takes over the city every year over the August bank holiday weekend in celebration of LGBTQ+ life.

The event, which last year brought artists including Arianda Grande, Years and Years, Kim Petras and Cheryl Cole to the UK city, is made up of a programme of events for LGBTQ+ people.

Set to run from August 28th-31st, Manchester Pride Festival 2020 will be made up of Manchester Pride Parade, Manchester Pride Live, the Candlelit Vigil, the Superbia Weekend, the Gay Village Party and Youth Pride MCR.

Mark Fletcher, chief executive for Manchester Pride, said: “I am honoured for us to be partnering with an organisation that is so committed to placing diversity and equality at the heart of everything it does.

“When brands like Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays are able to carry a message across the globe in support of LGBTQ+ people it is extremely powerful and I am confident that we will work together over the next three years to drive real change both here in Manchester and around the world.”

Tickets to Manchester Pride Festival are available now.