Virgin Atlantic to offer St Vincent service from next June

Virgin Atlantic will be launching the first flight from Europe to St Vincent, with new services to the Caribbean island departing from London Heathrow.

The twice-weekly service will launch in June and will operate on an A330-300 aircraft.

The new service aims to capture the fast-growing demand to visit and reconnect with family and loved ones as well as sunseekers looking to explore an untouched corner of the Caribbean.

With deserted white sand beaches, St Vincent offers the quintessential Caribbean getaway.

The island also serves as the gateway to the Grenadines, a collection of 32 islands and cays full of yacht-filled harbours, chic private isles, coral reefs and dramatic volcanic landscapes offering the perfect escape for those in search of a luxury break, eco adventure, scuba diving or sailing voyage.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We are delighted to launch the first flight from Europe to St Vincent and the Grenadines with our new twice weekly service planned to launch from June 2021.

“St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the Caribbean region as a whole, represent an extremely exciting opportunity for us. With many islands implementing rigorous Covid-19 protocols including testing before arrival and a short quarantine period for visitors, the islands are open for tourism and are a haven for travellers in search of sun.

“We’re currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expect to restart Tobago in the upcoming months. We look forward to launching this new service to St Vincent next year, welcoming customers onboard heading off on holiday or travelling to visit their loved ones.”

Virgin Atlantic restarted passenger flying on July 20th after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is currently operating to 15 destinations from London Heathrow.

Glen Beache, chief executive, St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, commented: “The government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are extremely pleased to welcome Virgin Atlantic to our shores.

“It is only fitting that the most diverse destination in the Caribbean works with one of the best airlines in Europe.

“This partnership will not only change the way in which potential visitors look at us, but it will also play a big role in the number of times the diaspora visits their home yearly.

“The arrival of Virgin Atlantic will have a positive and lasting effect on the product that is St Vincent and the Grenadines.”