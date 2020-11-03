Air Canada Rouge returns to operation

The departure of Air Canada flight AC1810 from Toronto to Cancun today marked the return of Air Canada Rouge to the skies.

“Air Canada Rouge remains an important part of our overall strategy in rebuilding Air Canada’s global network.

“As leisure traffic resumes, we will progressively add Air Canada Rouge to select North American leisure markets from eastern Canada,” said Mark Galardo, vice president, network planning and alliances at Air Canada.

Air Canada Rouge flights are operated with narrow-body Airbus aircraft featuring a choice of Premium Rouge and economy services.

Customers travelling in the Premium Rouge cabin will be offered a complimentary, pre-packaged meal curated by celebrated Montreal chef Antonio Park with complimentary bar and beverage service.

All customers onboard Rouge flights will have access to complementary in-flight entertainment that is streamed right to their personal smartphone or device of choice without the requirement to download an app.

Premium Rouge customers will also be offered the complimentary use of sanitized iPads containing entertainment content.