World Travel Awards reveals Middle East hospitality leaders

World Travel Awards has revealed its Middle East 2020 winners as part of an inaugural Middle East Winners Day.

Winners include Dubai, which fended off stiff competition to emerge as ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination’, while Oman was acknowledged with awards for both ‘Middle East’s Leading Cultural Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’.

Ras Al Khaimah’s wealth of adrenaline offerings led the United Arab Emirates emirate to the title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

In the hospitality sector, the contemporary beachside retreat Jumeirah Al Naseem was voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Hotel’, whilst Atlantis, the Palm Dubai collected ‘Middle East’s Leading Resort’.

The minimal opulence of Armani Hotel Dubai was merited with the award for ‘Middle East’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel’.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi won dual honours, with titles for both ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Business & Conference Hotel’.

Park Hyatt Dubai was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Corporate Resort’, while Mandarin Oriental Jumeira was heralded ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Resort’.

New arrival on Dubai’s luxury hospitality scene, Address Sky View, picked up ‘Middle East’s Leading New Hotel’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them.

“They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges.”

He added: “The World Travel Awards 2020 programme received a record number of votes cast by the public.

“This shows that the appetite for travel and tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins.”

In the aviation sector, Etihad Airways was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline - First Class’, while Oman Air lifted ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline - Business Class’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’.

Dubai International Airport scooped ‘Middle East’s Leading Airport’.

Other winners include Dubai Tourism (‘Middle East’s Leading Tourism Board’); Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park’); Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (‘Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction’); Nirvana Travel & Tourism (‘Middle East’s Leading Tour Operator’); Jannah Hotels & Resorts (‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel Brand’); Almosafer (‘Middle East’s Leading Leisure Travel Agency’); Duty Free Operator (‘Middle East’s Leading Airport’); Avis (‘Middle East’s Leading Business Car Rental Company’) and Amadeus (‘Middle East’s Leading Travel Technology Provider’).

