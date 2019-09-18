Virgin Atlantic to expand Manchester service for winter season

In a bid to increase choice for customers travelling from the Manchester region, Virgin Atlantic is expanding its operation out of Manchester Airport.

As part of the plans the carrier has announced new flights from its northern base, the opening of a new Clubhouse and the refurbishment of Virgin Holidays’ v-room at the airport.

As the airline continues to grow in Manchester, its winter schedule from the city will be its biggest to date, with nearly 30,000 additional seats year on year, offering more customers an award-winning full-service experience on-board.

The augmented schedule includes additional flights to Barbados, along with increased capacity on the popular New York service, meeting the needs of both leisure and business travellers.

The largest aircraft in the fleet, the Boeing 747, will now operate a greater number of services to New York JFK, increasing MAN-JFK capacity by 65 per cent year-on-year.

At the same time, a third weekly service from Manchester to Barbados will be introduced for the full winter season.

Virgin Atlantic will also increase flying from London Gatwick, with an eighth and ninth weekly service added to Barbados for the winter season.

These additional services will go on sale from Tuesday for travel on various dates through the winter season.

Last year, Virgin Atlantic increased capacity from Manchester airport by 20 per cent, including a new service between Manchester and Los Angeles, transporting more than 20,000 customers to the west coast city in its first three months, providing the only business class cabin on the route.

Clubhouse

In order to provide an unrivalled travel experience, Virgin Atlantic will bring its Clubhouse lounge to Manchester for the first time from the spring.

Upper Class customers and Gold Card members can take advantage of the exclusive space before their flight, which will include a la carte dinning and a full-service bar, quiet working spaces and a spa, allowing passengers to relax and rejuvenate before they depart.

The Virgin Holidays v-room will also get a brand-new look, alongside the Clubhouse.

Juha Jarvinen, executive vice president, commercial at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “As one of our three core hubs in the UK alongside Heathrow and Gatwick, Manchester is Virgin Atlantic’s home in the north.

“As part of our growth strategy, we have long-since held an ambition to expand in Manchester and that is reflected in a significant 92 per cent increase in seat capacity since 2014.

“Schedule expansion this winter, coupled with our first ever Clubhouse in the north, demonstrate our clear commitment to the region.

“There is a huge opportunity for Virgin Atlantic here; we want to be the airline of choice for customers travelling from Manchester Airport and we’re eager to build upon our announcement today, with a greater number of new flights and destinations to follow in the near future.”