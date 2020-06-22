Virgin Atlantic to add new destinations as recovery gathers pace

Virgin Atlantic has announced its plan to restart passenger flying to 17 additional destinations from August.

Following the airline’s announcement that services from London Heathrow are expected to resume from July 20th onwards, Virgin Atlantic has unveiled more detailed plans that will see passenger flying restart to many destinations across the airline’s network.

New destinations include Hong Kong (to relaunch on July 20th), Barbados (August 1st), Shanghai (August 4th), Lagos (August 23rd) and Atlanta (August 25th).

Washington, Seattle and Las Vegas in the United States, as well as Johannesburg and Mumbai, are expected to follow in August.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, Virgin Atlantic commented: “As countries around the world begin to relax travel restrictions, we look forward to welcoming our customers back onboard and flying them safely to many destinations across our network.

“From July 20th we are planning to resume some services and then from August onwards, we will resume passenger flying to 17 additional destinations around the world including Tel Aviv, Miami, Lagos and San Francisco.”

He added: “However, we are monitoring external conditions extremely closely, in particular the travel restrictions many countries have in place including the 14-day quarantine policy for travellers entering the UK.

“We know that as the Covid-19 crisis subsides, air travel will be a vital enabler of the UK’s economic recovery.

“Therefore, we are calling for UK government to continually review its quarantine measures and instead look at a multi-layered approach of carefully targeted public health and screening measures, including air bridges, which will support a successful and safe restart of international air travel for passengers and businesses.”

Seasonal services from Glasgow and Belfast to Orlando will resume for selected dates in summer 2021.