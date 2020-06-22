Trip.com Group partners with Google for new trends report

Trip.com Group has introduced a range of new initiatives as the company seeks to reinvigorate travel.

The initiatives were revealed as part of the company’s ‘Travel On’ launch event, attended by representatives from over 200 industry partners around the world.

With pandemic control improving and travel beginning to show signs of recovery in some markets, the event marks the beginning of a new chapter for Trip.com Group.

The China-based company is hoping to bring together the industry to revitalise travel with a range of new safety standards, flexibility guarantees and promotions.

“Cherished memories of our previous trips have given us strength throughout this difficult time, and now, as travel becomes possible again, we’re working with our partners to give users the confidence, inspiration and freedom to travel on,” said Trip.com co-founder and chairman, James Liang.

As part of the announcement, Trip.com Group partnered with Google to launch a joint Travel Trends Report, finding that interest in short-haul travel is quickly developing, and that in addition to safety, flexibility was the foremost consideration in planning future travel.

In addition to the sector-specific safety commitments introduced at the event, Trip.com Group announced that it would be responding to the changing demands of consumers by waiving change fees with it’s a ‘Flexibooking’ guarantee.

The online travel services provider introduced a new marketing model, and plans to hold a series of in-destination livestream broadcasts across the world.

Building on its efforts in select pilot markets, the series of livestreams will offer further exclusive discounts to viewers, which have to date achieved over US$70 million in sales and a viewership of millions.