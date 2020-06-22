Dubai to reopen to tourists on July 7th

Dubai has confirmed it will allow foreign visitors to enter from July 7th.

Travellers with residency visas will be able to enter from today, in what is seen as a further easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Those wishing to enter will have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Alternatively, they can undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports, the Dubai government media office said in a statement on Sunday.

Citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from Tuesday June 23rd, the statement added.

“The new announcement will allow thousands of people affected by the worldwide restrictions in passenger air traffic since the start of the pandemic to resume their travel plans,” the Dubai media office said.

It also said that international health insurance, Covid-19 tests and a completed health declaration form were mandatory for tourists visiting Dubai.

The announcement comes more than two months since the United Arab Emirates introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

In recent weeks, many of those restrictions have been eased, allowing the resumption of a few flights, while domestic restrictions such as the closure of shopping centres have been lifted and private businesses have reopened.

Last week, the UAE allowed citizens and residents to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus.