Virgin Atlantic serves up a flavoursome Autumn/Winter feast from 38,000 feet

Virgin Atlantic has launched its new Autumn/Winter menu across all cabins from 5th October, with a focus on seasonal comfort and destination inspired dishes.

Upper Class customers will be welcomed onboard with a refreshing glass of Hambledon English sparkling wine paired with British raspberries and sweet rhubarb tonic, or Champagne and rosemary truffle artisan crisps. New additions to the Upper Class menu include delicious dishes such as; thyme and garlic roasted chicken with dauphinoise potatoes, baby carrots, tender stem broccoli and peppercorn sauce; miso and sesame crusted salmon with sweet potato purée, bok choi and a honey and ginger sauce and mushroom, red wine & tarragon pie with mashed potatoes, garden vegetables and herb gravy. Virgin Atlantic has also added to its pre-order menu, where Upper Class and Premium customers can pre-select their inflight meals between 72-24 hours of departure. New additions include Lamb hotpot with vermicelli rice and seasonal vegetables and Vegetable korma with Gujarati green beans, jeera pilau rice and paratha.

Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class Extra Bites menu also has some brand-new additions, including cream tea with fudge scones and clotted cream, salted caramel spread and strawberry jam. Customers can also choose from a gourmet fish goujon hot sandwich served with tartare sauce, and a chicken Caesar club sandwich served with salted crisps. Customers will also savouring our brand new British Northern Bloc ice creams in chocolate chip and vegan lemon sorbet flavours.

To wash these flavourful foods down, Virgin Atlantic has also introduced new beverages to its onboard menu, including Brooklyn Pilsner, Cobra lager, and Lucky Saint non-alcoholic beer. Joining the line-up is people-pleaser Brook Ridge Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand, Diemersdal Pinotage from South Africa, and Soave and Pinot Noir from the family-owned Gianni Tessari estate.

Premium customers will enjoy a vibrant and fresh seasonal menu, with highlights including hearty chicken casserole with mustard mash and buttered savoy cabbage; classic shepherd’s pie, vegetables and creamy mashed potatoes or Thai green vegetable curry with steamed jasmine rice. Followed by Virgin Atlantic’s iconic Mile High Tea featuring delicate finger sandwiches, warm scones and a mini patisserie selection of lemon posset choux and walnut carrot cake. Premium customers will also enjoy a brand-new range of wellness super blends Twinings teas to support their every need from catching forty winks with the ‘Sleep’ apple, vanilla and chamomile blend, to feeling refreshed with the after-dinner ‘Digest’ blend. For breakfast, Premium customers will enjoy a new enhanced selection of hot cooked breakfasts, served with fresh seasonal fruit, yoghurt, and breakfast pastries.

Last but never least, Economy features tasty options to please the whole family, such as chicken tikka masala with saffron rice, red quinoa and green peas and creamy macaroni cheese with a panko and cheese crumb. Customers can also enjoy an on-demand pantry offering sweet and savoury snacks, whenever they’re peckish in between main meal services.

The above are just a handful of options available to Virgin Atlantic customers travelling with the airline over the colder months. There is something for everyone to enjoy, with these tasty new dishes sure to kickstart customers’ holidays in the best way.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic said:

“We’re pleased to announce an enhanced food and drinks service on board. By creating new dishes and working with new partners, we’re bringing a more personal, unique Virgin Atlantic experience for all our customers during the Autumn/Winter season.

“Creating magical moments for our customers is what we do best; delighting them from the moment they step on board to when they land into their destination. We will continue to develop our inflight offering, as our customers do business, visit family, or seek winter sun for that much needed holiday.”