The Era of The Silver Traveller

Avani Hotels inspires Grey Gap Year Globe Trotters

When hearing the phrase gap year, one’s mind may conjure visions of journeying through unknown lands, traversing awe-inspiring landscapes, sampling mouthwatering street food and meeting new friends from all over the world. But roughing it in a hostel dormitory room? Not on Avani’s watch!

Whether it’s ticking off items from a lifelong bucket list, celebrating a major anniversary, making the most of an empty nest or simply reclaiming the freedom of travel; Avani Hotels & Resorts around the world welcome all adventurous souls. Flash pack in style with Avani without sacrificing any of life’s little luxuries.

Take A Ride on the Wild Side on a Sunset Cruise with Avani Victoria Falls Resort

Discover the peaceful majesty of the Zambezi River as night begins to fall. Do Africa the Avani way with complimentary and unlimited access to Victoria Falls, feel free to explore just as you please. Avani Victoria Falls Resort located on the edge of the Zambezi River, is situated in a national park where game drives can be enjoyed. Savour gourmet buffet breakfasts, packed with international and local delights. Complete a perfect day with a sunset cruise and enjoy perks with the next-door sister resort at The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara.

Rates at an Avani Garden Room start from USD 367 per night and include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Accommodation

Daily breakfasts

One sunset cruise per person per stay

Complimentary WiFi

Free unlimited access to Victoria Falls

How to book: avanihotels.com/en/victoria-falls/offers/avani-victoria-falls-sundowner-cruise