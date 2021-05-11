Jumeirah to reopen Carlton Tower in London next month

Jumeirah Group has unveiled plan to reopen the Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London next month.

Following an 18-month closure for refurbishment, the European flagship has undergone the most extensive makeover in its history, at a cost of over £100 million.

Every corner of the 17-story building has been redesigned, creating a new foyer and reception, 186 new bedrooms and suites (reduced from 216 to offer larger accommodations), as well as a new health club and spa.

Aaron Kaupp, general manager of the Carlton Tower Jumeirah, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our valued guests following a significant investment and a complete renovation of the hotel with new rooms, restaurant, food and beverage offerings, spa and lobby entrance.

“This landmark, international opening is set against the backdrop of a pandemic, which has seen the world and our beloved industry face extreme difficulty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Carlton Tower Jumeirah will be a beacon of hope during a very difficult time for us all.

“We will be a place to be seen once more, a cornerstone for the local London community as well as a leader of luxury hospitality in the world.”

Located overlooking the world-famous Sloane Street and key London landmarks, the hotel originally opened in 1961 and was celebrated for being the tallest in London at the time.

Originally designed by Henry End, also responsible for the interiors of the Plaza Hotel in New York, the hotel is now transformed by esteemed interior and architecture design studio ‘1508 London’.

The design practice has drawn on the hotel’s glamorous heritage and location to create a modern classic with a timeless, refined interior and sense of grandeur.

Respectful of the building’s original, clean Modernist style, 1508 London has layered the eclectic mix of the architecture of the surrounding mansion blocks and homes, adding soft curved edges, pops of bright colour and organic inspired forms throughout.