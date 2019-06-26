Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha opens in Thailand

Centara Hotels & Resorts has added a new destination to its Thailand collection with the launch of a beautifully designed seafront hotel facing the Gulf of Thailand in Sriracha.

The newly built Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha is the first Centara hotel in Sriracha.

The beachfront location along the coast of Thailand’s eastern seaboard in Chonburi Province is 90 minutes by car from Bangkok.

The striking design of the hotel, with its cool whites and hues of blue throughout, evokes the waters of the Gulf of Thailand in Sriracha, once a traditional Thai fishing village that retains an old-world charm and a slower pace of daily life.

The 145 units offer an array of accommodation options, beginning with superior, deluxe and deluxe sea view guestrooms, which are ideal for two adults.

Family residences and two-bedroom suites can comfortably accommodate families of four to five and are an excellent choice for extended stays, thanks to spacious layouts as large as 64 square metres.

Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha is an inspired choice for off-site company meetings and events.

Flexible multi-purpose space can be tailored to fit a variety of setups and layout formats, and Centara’s attentive, professional staff are on hand ensure a smooth experience all around.

“It is especially exciting to extend Centara’s footprint to a new Thai destination,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“Sriracha continues to develop as a destination for tourism and business travel, and I am confident that the hotel’s prime beachfront location, excellent facilities and spectacular design will be especially pleasing to our guests.”