Virgin Atlantic launches non-stop flights from London Heathrow to Phuket

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to be launching new services between London Heathrow and Phuket for Winter 2026, connecting sunshine seekers with Thailand’s breathtaking beaches and vibrant nightlife.

The three times a week service will operate seasonally from 18th October 2026, capturing the growing demand for luxury winter escapes. As the only direct route from London Heathrow to Phuket, Brits will now be able to enjoy a seamless journey to one of Thailand’s most popular holiday destinations. Customers will be able to book package holidays with Virgin Atlantic Holidays from 30th October 2025, with prices starting from £999 per person. Flights will also be available to book from 26th November 2025 on virginatlantic.com.

Beyond its stunning beaches, Phuket boasts a rich culinary scene and cultural attractions ranging from the majestic Golden Buddha at Wat Khao Rang to the twisting streets of old Phuket town, offering a vibrant mix of sun, culture and adventure. Virgin Atlantic Holidays offers more than 20 accommodation options in Phuket and over 80 throughout Thailand including the destinations of Khao Lak, Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Yao Noi / Koh Yao Yai, Hua Hin, Koh Samui Pattaya and, of course the vibrant capital Bangkok. With luxury boutique eco-resorts, family-friendly hotels and secluded adults-only retreats, there is something for everyone from the intrepid traveller, the luxury sun seeker and families looking for adventure. A partnership with Bangkok Airways as well as land and sea transfers allow easy connectivity for those travellers looking to explore beyond Phuket with options to Bangkok, Koh Samui, Krabi and beyond.

These new flights to Thailand boost Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays’ winter sun portfolio, complementing the airline’s seasonal services to Cancun which launched on 19th October 2025, as well as The Maldives, Dubai, Cape Town and year-round Caribbean options, all offering travellers the opportunity to escape the British winter and enjoy far flung adventures in exotic locations.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re thrilled to introduce our new direct service to Phuket, giving our customers a flavour of one of Southeast Asia’s most captivating destinations. As well as making the trip more convenient, they can enjoy exploring Thailand’s unique heritage, natural beauty and delicious cuisine. We can’t wait for our customers to experience our trademark hospitality on their next unforgettable journey.”