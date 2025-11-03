Mercury Holidays Reports 55% Surge in Solo Escorted Tour Bookings

Mercury Holidays has reported a 55% year-on-year increase in solo escorted tour bookings, reflecting a strong rise in demand from older, independent travellers seeking structured, sociable holiday experiences.

The operator currently offers 24 dedicated solo group tours, each with a private room included as standard and no single supplement. In response to growing interest, Mercury Holidays will launch six additional solo itineraries for 2026, which will be available to book from January.

Booking Trends for Solo Travel in 2025

Recent sales data from Mercury Holidays highlights the top destinations for solo customers:

• India is the most popular destination, representing almost 30% of all solo bookings in the past month.

• Vietnam is the second most booked destination, accounting for 15% of solo tours this year.

• China is experiencing rising interest from solo travellers seeking immersive cultural experiences and is now the third most popular destination for solo travellers.

• Morocco is the leading short-haul destination, representing 12% of solo bookings and showing significant year-on-year growth.

Commenting on the growing demand for solo tour packages, Chris Armond, Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Holidays, said:

“Solo escorted tours continue to attract travellers who value the flexibility to explore independently, combined with the reassurance of a professionally organised itinerary. We are seeing strong demand from guests who have the means and desire to travel further afield but prefer a more structured and social experience.”

“Our tours to India, Vietnam and China are especially popular with solo guests who want to immerse themselves in new cultures without the stress of organising the trip themselves. Travelling as part of a small group with a local guide provides both confidence and companionship, which resonates strongly with this audience.”

He added:

“With solo travel becoming an increasingly important part of our business, we are committed to growing our portfolio and supporting our agent partners with a wider range of commissionable, easy-to-sell solo products.”

Looking Ahead to 2026, to meet rising demand, Mercury Holidays will expand its solo escorted tour range with six new itineraries set to launch for January 2026. These tours will continue to include private rooms and will be designed to appeal to the over-60s demographic, which remains a core growth segment for the brand and for the wider travel trade.

Popular tours include:

Wonders of China for Solo Travellers

This 16-day solo tour offers the opportunity to experience some of China’s most celebrated sights with a Yangtze River Cruise, a visit to Chengdu Panda Breeding Centre to see incredible Giant Pandas, the opportunity to see the world-renowned Terracotta Army and Horses at the UNESCO World Heritage site, as well as visits to the Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square and Summer Palace.

Mercury Holidays offers the 16-day Wonders of China for Solo Travellers priced from £2,999 per person. Price includes return flights from London Heathrow, accommodation, selected meals and excursions. Departs December 2025 and March, June, November and December 2026.

Grand Tour of North India for Solo Travellers

City tours of Delhi, Varanasi, Jaipur and Amritsar, watching the sunrise on a boat trip along the Ganges river, the Taj Mahal and breathtaking views of the Himalayas all feature on this 17-day tour where guests will also have the opportunity to observe Hindu rituals and enjoy a range of culinary delights.

Mercury Holidays offers the 17-day Grand Tour of North India for Solo Travellers priced from £2,899 per person. Price includes return flights from London Heathrow, accommodation, selected meals and excursions. Departs January, March, April, May, September and October 2026.

For more information, visit www.mercuryholidays.co.uk/agents/login