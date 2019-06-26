Virgin Atlantic flight makes emergency landing following on board fire

A Virgin Atlantic flight has been forced to make an emergency landing in Boston after a fire broke out on board.

A device, believed to be an external battery pack for a mobile phone, burst into flames on the Airbus A330.

The plane was travelling from New York to London on Thursday night when the fire started.

No injuries were reported following the incident, and all 217 passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Bomb disposal officers inspected the aircraft after it landed and found a device between the cushions of the seat where the blaze started.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Virgin Atlantic confirmed in a statement that the flight had been diverted to Boston “due to reports of smoke in the cabin”.

“Our crew responded immediately, and the plane has landed safely,” it said,

The airline added that it was investigating the incident to “fully understand the circumstances”.