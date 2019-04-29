Nakheel unveils the View from the Palm

Master developer Nakheel is adding another stunning, landmark attraction to Dubai’s recreation and leisure scene with the View at the Palm, a public observation deck towering 240 metres above the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

Accessible from Nakheel Mall, the observatory will offer spectacular, uninterrupted views of the Palm, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, and reveal the incredible story behind the making of the island that put Dubai on the global map.

The View at The Palm, for which a fit-out contract was signed last month, is perched on the top level, 52nd floor of the Palm Tower, at the heart of the island.

The observation deck, which includes a VIP lounge and areas for private events, is nearing completion.

Omar Khoory, managing director of Nakheel Malls, which will operate the attraction, said: “The View at The Palm will combine awe-inspiring, breath-taking views with an interactive, educational experience about the creation of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This stunning new attraction – the only location in Dubai offering this unique experience – will be a magnet for residents and tourists.”

Visitors to The View will start their journey at the roof plaza of Nakheel Mall, where they will find an interactive museum and gallery dedicated to the creation of Palm Jumeirah.

From there, an elevator, complete with a floor-to-ceiling digital sea, sand and sky experience, will take them on the three-minute ascent to the observatory at the top of the Palm Tower, where they can marvel at the island beneath them, and enjoy 360 degree views of Dubai.

Once visitors have come back down to earth, they can refuel at the View café or browse the gift shop at the Nakheel Mall roof plaza.

Visitors to The View will be able to buy tickets online, by phone or in person at the Nakheel Mall roof plaza, for a day or night experience.

The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s stunning new landmark for Dubai, comprises a St. Regis hotel and luxury residences, with a rooftop infinity pool and restaurant underneath the viewing deck.

The tower is directly connected to Nakheel Mall, which is due to open this year.

Nakheel Mall has 350 shops, restaurants and attractions and its own Palm Monorail station.