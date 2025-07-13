Viking Announces New River Voyages in India

Viking® (www.viking.com) has announced its first river voyages in India on the Viking Brahmaputra, a new 80-guest vessel designed specifically for the Brahmaputra River. Currently under construction and scheduled to debut in late 2027, the Viking Brahmaputra will set a new standard for modern river voyages in India. The ship will sail between Guwahati and Nimati Ghat in the northeastern state of Assam as part of Viking’s new 15-day itinerary, Wonders of India. In addition to an eight-day river voyage, the itinerary includes a fully-guided land programme with overnights in Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

“With its rich heritage, deep cultural traditions and fascinating natural wonders, India is a vast and vibrant country that has captured the imagination of explorers for centuries,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “In recent years, our guests have particularly enjoyed visiting Indian ports on our ocean itineraries. We are now delighted to introduce a new way for curious travellers to explore the heart of this phenomenal country, in-depth and in Viking comfort.”

The Viking Brahmaputra

The new Viking Brahmaputra will host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms. Featuring the signature Scandinavian design for which Viking is known, all staterooms and suites will have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda. Guests on the three-deck Viking Brahmaputra will also enjoy a range of amenities, including a Spa & Fitness Centre and an open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

Wonders of India

The 15-day Wonders of India itinerary programme will operate roundtrip from Delhi, with hotel stays in Delhi, Agra and Jaipur that bracket an eight-day Brahmaputra River voyage, sailing east or west, respectively. With 13 included tours, guests will be immersed in India’s cultural treasures and will have the opportunity to experience as many as 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Guests will delve into the rich history of India’s Golden Triangle, exploring Agra’s fabled Taj Mahal, strolling through Old Delhi’s winding streets and glimpsing Jaipur’s ornate Palace of Winds. While sailing the Brahmaputra River, guests will see Guwahati’s temple, encounter the thriving villages along its banks, search for the one-horned rhinos and buffalos of Kaziranga National Park and discover the cultures of Majuli, one of the world’s largest river islands.

For additional immersion opportunities, Viking is also offering a variety of new pre and post land extensions for Wonders of India, including Delhi (two nights), Dubai (three nights; fully guided), Kathmandu (four nights; fully guided) and Cochin & Mumbai (five nights; fully guided).

Booking Details

To make a booking or for more information call 0800 458 69 00 or go to www.viking.com