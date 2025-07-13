Pittsburgh Marks a Decade of Dill-Ight

A diverse lineup of annual festivals and events celebrate the city’s rich food heritage and innovative flavours year round- many of which are free to enjoy. From the iconic Picklesburgh festival marking its 10th anniversary to the growing popularity of plant-based celebrations like VegFest, Pittsburgh offers food lovers an ever-evolving gastronomic adventure.

Feast on flavour at VegFest, (10 August)

VegFest returns to Pittsburgh on Saturday 16 August, taking over Allegheny Commons Park East on the North Side of the city. This free, family‑friendly celebration of plant‑based living runs from 11 am to 5 pm and brings together the best of vegan cuisine, from innovative street‑food stalls to artisan snacks, along with live music, cooking demonstrations, yoga sessions and small‑business stalls. It’s an ideal summer day out for foodies looking to enjoy all things from plant-based cuisine.

Dig into the up-and-coming culinary scene

Pittsburgh’s food scene is reaching new heights this year, with exciting new openings across a range of neighbourhoods offering something to suit every palate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duo’s Taqueria

Owned and set up by none other than the tech giants Duo Lingo, this taco spot was set up right next to Duo Lingo’s headquarters. Born from the CEO’s desire to have a great taco spot nearby, Chef Marcella Ogrodnik offers a flavourful menu inspired by Mexico City and with influences from all 31 Mexican states. Diners can choose to order in Spanish or English depending on which side they place their coaster, enabling diners to fully experience the app in a real life setting.

One by Spork

Officially launched in early 2025, this exclusive chef’s‑counter tasting menu experience is led by James Beard nominated Chef Christian Frangiadis. The multiple course dining experience, located in Friendship neighbourhood, takes guests on a 2.5 hour culinary journey and is ideal for special occasions.

Palm Palm

Recently opened earlier this month, Palm Palm is a coastal inspired hotspot. As you may be able to tell from the name, the restaurant offers California and Southern American-style plates with tropical cocktails. Adorned with mid-century modern decor, it is a great spot to enjoy fresh flavours.

Titusz

Coming later this year to the hip neighbourhood of Lawrenceville, Chef Csilla Thackray will bring Hungarian-Austrian cuisine to the former Merchant Oyster space. The menu will blend comforting dishes like paprikash and stuffed cabbage with elegant techniques, using locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce. The intimate space is designed to feel both nostalgic and contemporary, with branding that nods to Thackray’s family heritage.

