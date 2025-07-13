Sir Hotels Opens Bookings for First Uk Property: Sir Devonshire Square, London

Amsterdam-based boutique hotel group Sir Hotels is pleased to announce that bookings are now open for its newest property, Sir Devonshire Square, marking the brand’s debut in the UK market.

Tucked away in the historic Devonshire Square courtyard, the hotel is perfectly situated between Shoreditch’s creative buzz, the iconic Spitalfields Market, and the business district The City of London. Originally a warehouse for the East India Tea Company, the building has been thoughtfully transformed into a refined, design-led destination.

Sir Devonshire Square will offer 81 rooms, including 14 suites, as well as a gym and yoga studio, and generous public areas, including a shop showcasing locally sourced items that celebrate London’s cultural richness.

At the heart of the hotel, the lobby bar will serve as a vibrant social anchor, offering a seamless transition from perfect espressos and healthy breakfast bowls in the morning to seasonal salads, light lunches, and small plates in the afternoon and evening. As the day unfolds, the space will evolve into a wine bar with curated cocktails and cultural programming, designed to foster connection and become a true local hub for both guests and the surrounding community.

While rooms are bookable now for stays from mid-September, the main restaurant and The Cover, Sircle Collection’s private members’ club, will follow later this year - bringing even more depth and energy to the guest experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the creative hospitality brand Sircle Collection, Sir Hotels currently includes properties in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, and Prague - with London marking an exciting next step in its continued European expansion.

Bookings are now open at sirhotels.com, inviting guests to discover a new kind of stay in the heart of London. Rooms start from £290 per night.

Location: Sir Devonshire Square, 5 Devonshire Square, London EC2M 4YE, UK.