Vietnam’s best wellness experiences for total rest and relaxation

As 2023 quickly approaches, it’s time to shift our focus to a new attitude of wellness, after a month of festive celebrations. For those looking to reconnect, rebalance and restore in the new year, Vietnam is a dynamic destination offering a number of unique wellness experiences that will be sure to soothe the mind, body and soul.

From breathtaking cliff tops and pristine beaches to tropical gardens and relaxing retreats, Vietnam is the perfect place for those looking to kick start their wellness journey in 2023. We’ve rounded up some of Vietnam’s best wellness experiences, retreats and hotels that will provide the ultimate wellness retreat in 2023.

TIA Wellness Resort, Da Nang



Perfectly situated on a stunning beachfront location, TIA Wellness Resort seamlessly blends authentic wellbeing with understated luxury. Offering much more than just a relaxing escape, TIA aims to fully immerse its guests in a wellness process, from start to finish, integrating progressive experiences into each stay. TIA prides itself in taking bold steps in helping guests break free from their day to day routine for a journey of true self-discovery. Throughout a guest’s stay at TIA, they will learn to upgrade their diets, breathe to regulate their system and better manage stress, ensuring they return home refreshed and renewed.

For guests who wish to dive deeper into self-discovery and expression, TIA has developed a creative possibility retreat, a three-night, four-day programme. This retreat has been crafted for guests to enhance inner stillness and brave creative expression. Guests will enjoy two wellness therapies per night and access to their own personal wellness guide, who will tailor the entire journey, including plant-based full-board meals, to their individual requirements.

HOW: Rooms at TIA Wellness Resort in January start from £288 inclusive of taxes and fees. For more information visit: www.tiawellnessresort.com

Lumina Retreats Wellness Cruise, Mekong Delta

Visitors to Vietnam can take to the waters on a Lumina Retreats Wellness Cruise for a wellness experience with a twist. Guests can combine the bucket list experience of cruising Southeast Asia’s mightiest river, the Mekong Delta, while discovering lesser-known areas that offer an insight into the region’s rich culture and local people. Launched in late 2019, the Victoria Mekong is one of the region’s newest ships, and every inch of the boat has been planned out to make each stay into the ideal wellness getaway. Lumina retreats run a variety of wellness courses and programmes to suit all different types of wellness needs including a voyage of self discovery, a journey of inner freedom and a path to authenticity. Programmes include two expert-led wellness workshops to inspire happiness, four morning yoga classes, two relaxation and mindfulness practice sessions and two excursions to connect with nature and culture.

HOW: Lumina Retreats Wellness Cruise offers a three day, two night cruise in January starting from £476 per person inclusive of activities and treatments. For more information:www.luminaretreats.com

Amanoi, Ninh Thuan

Designed exclusively for Aman guests who are seeking a true, holistic wellness immersion,Amanoi’s two wellness pool villas combine the highest standard of accommodation with integrated spa and wellbeing facilities, all for the private use of the villa residents. Overlooking a serene lake, the Wellness Pool Villas draw upon the healing properties of water and include a modern hammam in each. Designed to be as private as possible to allow for total serenity, relaxation and immersion in the natural environment, both Wellness Villas incorporate spacious bedrooms and living areas which open up onto expansive relaxation decks with 15 metre swimming pools. Each villa also hosts its own steam room, cold plunge pool and jacuzzi. An assigned spa therapist is also on hand to curate and execute personalised treatments in the villa’s double spa treatment room.

Amanoi also hosts a range of wellness programmes, where each one has been developed to deliver defined, noticeable results, to promote a lasting sense of wellness that extends beyond the programme itself. Each individually tailored programme begins with an in-depth personal consultation to identify sources of toxicity or emotional obstacles, then uses a programme of targeted treatments and practices to eliminate them. Participants can expect a tailor made holistic programme of yoga, breath work and relaxation, teamed with physical therapies including massage and acupuncture, to release toxicity and tension, and promote lasting healthy living.

HOW: Amanoi offers nights in their Wellness Villas from £927 per night in January. To book visit: www.aman.com



Alba Wellness Valley, Hue

Alba Wellness Valley has been developed to encompass a healthy body, sound mind and tranquil spirit at the core of everything they do. Built using the Alba natural hot spring which was discovered in 1982 by a French doctor, the spring boasts balanced and stable mineral properties that are good for health, and can assist in recovery from modern life ailments for a vibrant and healthy life. Amongst many other incredible wellness course offerings at Alba Valley, one of the most popular is the three, five or seven day ‘detox yourself package’ which includes juicing or kombucha classes, spa treatments, onsen sessions, a wellbeing follow up, daily wellness activities such as mediation, hiking and yoga, and peaceful accommodation, nestled in nature at the heart of the tranquil retreat.

HOW: Alba Wellness Valley offers stays in their Deluxe Rooms, inclusive of spa use in January from £137 per night. For more information visit: www.fusionhotelgroup.com

Anam, Mui Ne

In an exciting new opening for 2023, The Anam Mui Ne, a resort with 127 elegant rooms and suites, a prime beachfront location and sublime Indochine era-inspired design will celebrate its grand opening in January.

Situated in southern Vietnam’s popular beach town Mui Ne, the independently owned and operated, five-star resort overlooks Mui Ne’s white sand beach, and makes for the perfect setting for those looking for a compelling and tranquil holiday experience. Foodies will be thrilled to find that The Anam Mui Ne also plans to provide a tantalising selection of dining options, all of which use the best local ingredients. Traditional home-style Vietnamese cooking, fusion tapas, beach barbeques, and fine dining will all be available to help make guest stays truly memorable. The resort will also open a collection of luxurious wellness facilities including a five-treatment room spa, with three VIP rooms designed for couples – each equipped with two massage beds and a deep-soaking bathtub – as well as two single rooms, two steam rooms, saunas, indoor Jacuzzis and a beauty salon. Two spacious swimming pools - one freshwater and the other saltwater, a state of the art water sports centre, and a fitness centre including a gym and a dedicated yoga room are among the resort’s recreational and wellness facilities.

HOW: The Anam Mui Ne offers rooms starting from £148 per night in January. For more information visit: www.theanam.com

Victoria, Hoi An

Guests staying at the Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort & Spa will have access to a range of indulgent wellness treatments to compliment their stay, as well as a variety of incredible wellness and spa facilities at this stunning beach front location. The Victoria Hoi An, which has Indochina-style architecture, also offers a steam room, jacuzzi, his and hers saunas. This number-one beachfront resort in Hoi An boasts a system of bars: Faifo Bar, Elephant Bar, and Cham Bar, which provide unique tastes of local culture. They are prepared to provide dedicated and heartfelt services, as well as delicious cuisine, to both domestic and foreign tourists. Those looking to keep active will be able to make use of the on-site sports facilities, including tennis, badminton, beach volleyball, Tai Chi classes, and more.

HOW: Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort & Spa offers rooms starting from £88 in January. For more information visit: www.victoriahotels.se

Fusion Resort & Villas Danang

Fusion Resort & Villas Danang will be opening in 2023, boasting 242 rooms and villas, four on site restaurants and extensive wellness facilities, which have become synonymous with the Fusion brand. As well as a host of luxury rooms the resort will also be home to 85 private villas, ranging in size from one to six bedrooms. Each apartment offers open-plan living, a fully equipped kitchen, and a private plunge pool, perfect for those looking to unwind and relax in peace and privacy. The 26 treatment room, Maia Spa & Wellness Centre, is the perfect place to indulge in a decadent treatment, which the hotel will offer on a complimentary basis, per person, per night, as part of the nightly rate.

HOW: For more information visit https://fusionvillasdanang.com/