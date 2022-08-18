Vietnam will host face-to-face gathering of the famous forum in Quang Nam province

he Mekong Tourism Forum 2022 will return as a face-to-face event 9-14 October at Hoiana Resort & Golf (Hoiana), Quang Nam province, adjacent to Hoi An city, in central Vietnam.

It will be the first in-person gathering of the six Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) destinations since 2019.

With the theme “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience,” the forum in Quang Nam will be the first interactive event convening public- and private-sector tourism leaders and experts in the Mekong region since COVID-19 disrupted the travel industry.

“With a lot of rebuilding and catching up to do, the 2022 Mekong Tourism Forum aims to drive real action and create a more resilient, inclusive, sustainable and successful tourism industry.” said Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh, Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

The main public discussions and speeches at the Forum will take place on 12 October. Speakers will focus on tourism recovery, digital transformation, supply chain localisation, social enterprise business models, and best practices for a resilient travel sector rebound, especially using latest technologies.

Topics will include megatrends that affect tourism recovery. Panelists and experts will suggest policies, regulations and investments needed to bring back travel and tourism. There will be a special emphasis on nature-based solutions and technology adoption.

Specific panels will address social enterprises, connecting sustainable tourism suppliers and buyers, and unlocking green tourism opportunities.

Speakers will include leaders from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), representatives from other GMS national tourism organisations, the Asian Development Bank, Destination Mekong, Agoda, the Pacific Asia Travel Association, OAG, YAANA Ventures, EXO Travel, Travelife and the ASEAN Tourism Association, among others.

The Mekong Forum will take place in in Hoiana Resort & Golf (Hoiana), on a beach setting just south of Hoi An UNESCO-listed heritage city. Da Nang international airport is 40 minutes from the conference venue.

There will be complimentary airport transfers for Forum guests on 11 and 14 October. There will be post-event delegate tours in the Quang Nam area on 13 October.

The Mekong Tourism Forum is free to attend for genuine Greater Mekong Sub-region travel and tourism stakeholders.

Further information and registration: MekongTourismForum.org

Quang Nam and green tourism is the focus of Visit Vietnam Year 2022.