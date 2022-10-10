Vietnam boasts one of world’s best spas

The Spa at Regent Phu Quoc off the southern Phu Quoc Island was voted the world’s best new resort spa at this year’s World Spa Awards.

The result was based on votes cast by industry professionals, the media and general public, the organizing board announced at the awards ceremony late last week.

Regent Phu Quoc Resort, around 15 minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport, opened its doors to tourists last April after Vietnam restarted international tourism.

It features 302 suites and villas, six restaurants and bars, swimming pools overlooking Long Beach next to a world biosphere reserve.

Each year World Spa Awards encourages the spa and wellness industry to enter one of the many available categories for nomination.

Entries are free of charge and checked and vetted to ensure each nomination qualifies for the selected category. The decision of World Spa Awards is final.

Vietnam was voted Asia’s best spa destination at the awards this year.

World Spa Awards, a sister event of the prestigious World Travel Awards, is a global initiative to celebrate and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector.

