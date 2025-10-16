Victoria Golf Resort & Spa: A Luxury Algarve Escape for the 2025 Festive Season

Victoria Golf Resort & Spa has announced its new festive season experiences, inviting travellers to escape the winter chill for the sun-kissed southern coast of Portugal in the cosmopolitan resort town of Vilamoura. The destination offers pristine beaches, designer shopping, a vibrant marina, world-class golf and access to the region’s natural and cultural treasures.

Victoria Golf Resort & Spa features 260 guestrooms and suites across two wings, all with private balconies overlooking the golf course, gardens, or Algarve countryside. Dining options include RIA Restaurant, serving fresh seafood from the Algarve coast and Ria Formosa, Victoria Restaurant offering an international breakfast experience with local delicacies and Botanic, a bar featuring over 50 premium gins, signature cocktails, and fine tonics. Guests also have access to four outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools, a spa, kids’ club, a tennis court and exquisite facilities for all kinds of meetings and events.

The Month of December

Throughout December, Victoria Golf Resort & Spa brings the festive season to life with a curated advent calendar of activities. Festive tastings take centre stage, as the hotel’s nearby wineries and the rich culinary heritage of the region are reflected in a series of drink tasting from classic Port wine to warming Glühwein. In addition, there is a hands-on Gingerbread Martini workshop. For guests looking for a creative outlet, a ceramic workshop featuring Portuguese tile painting offers a chance to create a personalised keepsake, led by a local family-run studio dedicated to preserving this traditional craft. The seasonal fun continues with gingerbread house decorating and a ‘Trunk de Natal’ (chocolate log) class, ideal for all ages.

Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, RIA Restaurant will host a speciality three-course dinner celebrating the flavours of the Algarve, with a selection of regional starters, mains such as cod wellington and slow-cooked lamb shank and concluding with a selection of classic Portuguese Christmas desserts.

Prices start at €90 per adult, including a welcome drink with children aged 0–5 dining free and those 6–12 years at €45. Drinks are not included in the rate.

New Years’s Eve

To welcome 2026, the hotel will host a masquerade-themed celebration. The evening begins with a welcome cocktail, accompanied by live performances including acapella singers and acrobats. Guests will have the chance to capture their moments in a photo booth experience framed by masked performers and theatrical lighting. A three-course dinner, with highlights including a seafood cocktail and beef with truffle, is accompanied by spectacular performances, culminating in a sixteen-person live show and the midnight countdown at the foyer waterfall. Dancing continues into the early hours with a DJ and a late-night snack buffet.

Prices for the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Dinner, including the Victoria beverage selection, access to the party, and accommodation start at €500 per adult, with children aged 0–5 dining free and those 6–12 at €170

For more information or to book, visit www.victoriaresortvilamoura.com.