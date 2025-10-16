Travelsoft Acquires Travolution to reinforce a united Media & Events Division

Travelsoft has acquired Travolution through its subsidiary Eventiz from Jacobs Media. Travolution will be part of Eventiz to form an international Media & Events division within Travelsoft. The entities will leverage synergies across journalism, insights, analysis, networking, and events.

Following the acquisition of Eventiz in 2024, this deal marks the next step in building a premier travel tech media brand — combining content, market intelligence, community, and events for travel professionals worldwide.

Travelsoft already operates across multiple travel tech verticals and geographies, with a client base, supplier network, and technology stack that give it scale, global presence, and deep industry understanding. The addition of Travolution strengthens its Media & Events arm. Meanwhile, Jacobs Media has a long heritage and strong footprint in travel & hospitality media; this deal ensures Travolution continues under leadership committed to its growth while benefiting from Travelsoft’s broader infrastructure.

With this acquisition, Travelsoft is setting its sights on being a reference media brand in travel tech globally, bridging technology and editorial leadership, enabling better decision-making in the industry, and creating spaces (both digital and face-to-face) where innovation, insight, and community come together, helping audiences shape the future with confidence in the fast-moving world of travel tech.

For Christian Sabbagh, Founder & CEO of Travelsoft, “The acquisition of Travolution, and its integration with Eventiz, aligns perfectly with Travelsoft’s strategy of uniting technology, content and community. Travel tech evolves at breakneck speed — success requires not just building platforms, but also listening, informing, connecting, and anticipating. Travolution brings heritage, editorial excellence and trusted insight.”

Duncan Horton, Group CEO of Jacobs Media says that “Jacobs Media is proud of Travolution’s role over many years as a pioneering voice in the B2B travel tech space. We believe that under Travelsoft, Travolution will flourish even more, benefitting from access to global scale and complementary Media & Events capabilities. This transaction is a natural evolution and ensures Travolution’s editorial independence and industry trust for future years to come.”

Guillaume Poulain, Managing Director of Eventiz, “Together, we will build a global travel tech media reference that helps professionals make informed decisions, anticipate disruptions, and shape the future of travel.”

Kate Harden-England, Editor of Travolution, said: “I’ve seen first-hand how Travolution has become Europe’s go-to for travel tech insight, market analysis, news, and connections. Joining Eventiz and being part of the wider Travelsoft Group offers exciting opportunities: we’ll be able to deliver richer content, broader reach, and more powerful events, while staying true to the journalistic values and industry focus that our readers and partners know us for and rely on. Our ambition is clear — to raise the bar and to become the most sought after travel tech media reference.”